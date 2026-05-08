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Tamil Nadu class 12th results 2026 released with 95.20% pass percentage

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) has declared the Class 12 HSE plus 2 results today, May 8, 2026, with 95.20% pass percentage, on the official websites

Tamil Nadu class 12th results 2026

Tamil Nadu class 12th results 2026 Out at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 11:01 AM IST

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The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE), released the Class 12 board exam results today, May 8, 2026. Students can now access their TNDGE Class 12 results 2026 on the official websites: tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 95.20%, with girls recording a pass percentage of 97% and boys 93.19%.
 
To check their results, students must visit either tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in, click on the “Plus Two Results 2026” link, and enter the required login credentials. Once submitted, the results will appear on the screen. Students are advised to download and save a copy for future reference.
 

TN HSE Result 2026: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the Official Portals at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click the link titled "HSE(+2) Examination Results 2026" to open the result login window.
Step 3: Fill in your registration number and date of birth in the required fields and click on the submit button.

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Step 4: Your TN HSE Result 2026 Marksheet will display on the screen.
Step 5: Check your results and immediately use the 'Print' or 'Download' option to save a digital copy of your provisional marksheet for later reference.

How to check the result via SMS?

• Type a message with the format TNBOARD12, followed by their registration number and date of birth.
• Send this SMS to either 09282232585 or 919282232585
• The result will deliver the TN 12th result directly to their mobile phone. 

TN Result 2026: Details mentioned

• Candidate’s Name
• Roll Number/Registration Number
• Date of Birth
• Subject Names
• Marks Obtained
• Subject Codes
• Total Marks
• Grade/Percentage

What to do after the TN Result 2026?

After the results are announced at 9:30 am, students wishing to apply for re-evaluation or rechecking of their answer sheets will be able to access the application details. 
Students must submit their applications within the specified dates, and the board will upload the required forms and guidelines on the official website. The revised results following the process are expected to be released within a few weeks.

About TN Class 12th exams 2026

The Plus Two examinations were conducted across 3,412 centres in the state from March 2 to March 26, 2026. The exams began with language papers, including Tamil. A total of 8,27,475 students were expected to appear for the Higher Secondary exams, including 7.99 lakh regular candidates and 27,783 private applicants. 
To ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations, the state government deployed thousands of officials across centres. A total of 4,540 chief superintendents and 44,624 invigilators were appointed for the Class 12 board exams. Special facilities were also arranged for students requiring scribes, with 7,465 scribes assigned to Plus Two candidates. 
 

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 10:58 AM IST

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