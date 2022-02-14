Flex recognized for Supplier Engagement Leadership by CDP

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced that the company has been recognized as a 2021 CDP Supplier Engagement Leader for its actions to measure and limit greenhouse gas emissions across its supply chain.

This recognition, a company first, places Flex in the top 8% of companies who disclosed to the global environmental non-profit's full climate questionnaire.

"Addressing climate change demands collaboration and organizations need to rethink how supplier engagement can help accelerate sustainability," said Lynn Torrel, Chief Procurement and Supply Chain Officer at Flex. "As one of the world's largest diversified manufacturers, we are very proud to be named a 2021 Supplier Engagement Leader, among other sustainability-minded organizations, and energized to continue collaborating with our preferred suppliers to help reduce emissions throughout the value chain."

"Our data shows that most companies currently have blinders on when it comes to assessing their indirect impacts and engaging with suppliers to reduce them. Companies must act urgently to cascade action and manage environmental impacts throughout their supply chains to scale the level of action to secure a 1.5°C future. Many congratulations to the 500+ companies earning a place on CDP's 2021 Supplier Engagement Leaderboard. As a Supplier Engagement Leader, Flex is a trailblazer driving the transition towards a sustainable net-zero future," said Sonya Bhonsle, Global Head of Value Chains & Regional Director Corporations, CDP.

Flex earned this distinction following CDP's assessment of performance on supplier engagement using the company's response to selected questions on governance, targets, scope 3 emissions, and value chain engagement in the CDP climate change questionnaire. This recognition joins other recent high marks for sustainability leadership and performance, including the company's inclusion in (https://www.spglobal.com/esg/csa/yearbook) Dow Jones Sustainability Index's Sustainability Yearbook for the third consecutive year. To be listed, a company must score within the top 15% of its industry and achieve an S & P Global ESG score within 30% of its industry's top-performing companies.

The (https://www.cdp.net/en/research/global-reports/engaging-the-chain#supplier-engagement-2021) full list of companies that achieved a place on the Supplier Engagement Leaderboard this year is available on CDP's website.

