From Core AI Models to No-Code Bot Building to Telecom Infrastructure -- All Under One Roof

India PR Distribution New Delhi [India], February 21: In an ecosystem dominated by fragmented AI tools and disconnected telecom providers, Fonada is taking a fundamentally different approach to customer interaction. Rather than offering standalone APIs, isolated telephony services, or independent bot-building software, Fonada has architected a vertically integrated three-layer AI and telecom stack -- unifying infrastructure, intelligence, and applications into a single cohesive platform. This full-stack strategy positions Fonada among the very few companies in India operating simultaneously at the Core AI layer, Application layer, and Telecom Infrastructure layer -- delivering ultra-low latency, data privacy, and enterprise-grade scalability. The Three-Layer Architecture Fonada's platform is built on three tightly integrated layers:

1. Core AI Layer -- fonadalabs.ai At the foundation is Fonada Labs, the company's AI research and model hosting division. Here, Fonada builds and fine-tunes its own: - Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) models - Text-to-Speech (TTS) engines - Noise cancellation systems - Turn detection and conversational intelligence models All AI models are hosted within Indian data centers, ensuring data residency and regulatory compliance -- a critical requirement for sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, government, and large enterprises where data privacy is non-negotiable. Unlike providers dependent on foreign cloud infrastructure, Fonada deploys its models locally within India. This reduces latency and eliminates cross-border data flow concerns. Performance Built for Real-Time Voice:

- ASR latency under 200ms (LAN) - Turn detection latency under 50ms - TTS Time to First Byte under 200ms - Support for 20+ languages with strong Indian accent recognition By owning the Core AI layer, Fonada eliminates reliance on third-party inference providers and ensures consistent optimization across the stack. 2. Application Layer -- fonada.ai Built on top of the Core AI layer is fonada.ai, a no-code AI bot builder platform designed for enterprises. This layer enables businesses to design, deploy, and manage AI bots without writing code. Bots can be deployed across: - Telephony (inbound and outbound) - WhatsApp Business - Web widgets - Chatbots - Email automation - Google RCS Enterprises can create multi-channel AI experiences from a single interface, managing conversation flows, integrations, automation logic, and analytics centrally.

Because this layer is tightly integrated with Fonada's in-house AI models, users do not need to combine ASR from one vendor, TTS from another, and telephony from a third. This integration dramatically reduces: - Integration complexity - Vendor management overhead - Latency from cross-provider API calls The result is a seamless AI deployment engine capable of serving both startups and large-scale enterprises. 3. Infrastructure Layer -- India's Telecom Backbone What truly differentiates Fonada is its control over the communication backbone. Fonada operates as a Virtual Network Operator (VNO) across 14 cities in India, covering nearly 70% of major business hubs. The company maintains SIP interconnections with multiple telecom operators.

This means Fonada does not merely provide AI over third-party communication networks -- it controls the underlying telecom infrastructure. Infrastructure Advantages: - Direct SIP connectivity with telecom operators - Support for 5,000+ concurrent calls - Low-latency routing - Optimized last-mile delivery - Carrier-grade reliability Most Voice AI companies rely on external CPaaS providers for telephony. Fonada integrates telephony and AI within the same architecture. Even more strategically, the company co-locates its AI model hosting infrastructure in the same geographic locations as its telecom interconnect points. This significantly reduces round-trip latency -- enabling real-time conversational experiences that feel natural rather than mechanical. When milliseconds matter, infrastructure ownership becomes a competitive advantage.

Why the Market Needs Vertical Integration Today, enterprises deploying Voice AI typically assemble multiple components: - A telephony provider - An ASR engine - A TTS provider - A conversational AI platform - Noise cancellation tools - Hosting infrastructure This fragmented approach results in: - Multiple vendors - Multiple contracts - Complex integrations - Higher latency - Accountability gaps Fonada replaces this complexity with a unified, vertically integrated stack -- from network to AI model to bot deployment interface. Built for Real-World Scale Fonada's platform supports: - 5,000+ concurrent telephony calls - Enterprise-grade uptime - Multi-channel bot deployment - Low-latency voice streaming - Data localization within India The architecture is purpose-built for high-volume use cases such as: - Customer support automation - Outbound collections

- Sales qualification - Appointment reminders - Banking and financial services - Government citizen services A Strategic Bet on India As Indian enterprises accelerate AI adoption, three concerns dominate boardroom decisions: - Data privacy - Cost efficiency - Latency Fonada's three-layer architecture directly addresses all three. By building AI models locally, hosting them within Indian data centers, and integrating them with its own telecom infrastructure, Fonada ensures that customer interactions remain secure, fast, and scalable. This is not just another AI API company. It is a full-stack AI + Telecom platform purpose-built for India's enterprise ecosystem. The Road Ahead Voice AI is rapidly becoming the default interface for customer interaction. As adoption grows, enterprises will demand more than intelligent models -- they will require infrastructure-level reliability and regulatory-grade compliance.

Fonada's vision is clear: To become the foundational layer powering AI-driven customer interactions across India. By controlling the Core AI, Application Layer, and Telecom Infrastructure, Fonada is not merely participating in the Voice AI revolution -- it is building the backbone that enables it. For more information, visit: www.fonadalabs.ai www.fonada.ai (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)