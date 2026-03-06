Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Hon'ble Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Govt of Karnataka, with senior clinicians & Fortis leadership at the 35yr celebration of Fortis Cunningham Road

NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 6: Fortis Hospital Cunningham Road, marked 35 years of dedicated healthcare service with a grand milestone celebration held at The Chancery Pavilion Hotel, Bengaluru. The event was attended by nearly 300 guests, including doctors, senior leadership, staff and patients. The occasion was graced by Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Hon'ble Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Govt of Karnataka, who commended the hospital's long-standing contribution to the city's healthcare ecosystem. Centered around the theme "35 Years: Pioneering Care, Transforming Lives," the celebration reflected the hospital's journey from a pioneering cardiac center to a modern multi-specialty tertiary care institution, reaffirming its commitment to patient-centric care and high-quality outcomes. The evening was marked by warmth and gratitude, as Fortis Cunningham Road revisited inspiring patient stories and felicitated doctors and staff associated with the hospital since its early years, recognizing their role in building a 35-year legacy of excellence and trust.

As part of the milestone, Fortis Cunningham Road announced impactful community initiatives extending care beyond hospital premises, including: - 35-hour mega CPR and BLS training marathon, to train approx 3,500 people - 35% discount on comprehensive health check packages until 31 March 2026 - 35 health camps across Bengaluru for underserved communities - Annual free health check-up services for 35 old age homes Speaking on the occasion, Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "Completing 35 years reflects the trust the people of Bengaluru have placed in Fortis Cunningham Road. The community initiatives launched today will strengthen preventive healthcare and empower more people with life-saving skills." Praveen Wali, Facility Director, Fortis Cunningham Road, said, "Completing 35 years is a proud moment for all of us. Fortis Cunningham Road has built a strong legacy of clinical excellence and patient trust while continuously evolving to meet the city's growing healthcare needs. The initiatives launched reaffirm our commitment to preventive healthcare and wider access to quality care."

Fortis Cunningham Road is a NABH-accredited multispecialty hospital with 148 beds, including 36 ICU and 8 HDU beds, supported by 5 advanced operation theatres and a skilled clinical team. Recognized across cardiology, neurosurgery, orthopaedics, oncology, urology, gastroenterology and gynaecology, its Centres of Excellence are backed by robotic and minimally invasive technologies, advanced interventional cardiology, comprehensive critical care, 24x7 emergency services and NABH-NABL accreditations. Fortis Healthcare Ltd.: Jessica Cynthia: jessica.cynthia@fortishealthcare.com Rishu Singh: rishu.singh@fortishealthcare.com Ajey Maharaj: ajey.maharaj@fortishealthcare.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)