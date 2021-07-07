Founder Institute Mumbai to boost Make in India Campaign

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI/Digpu): The Founder Institute Mumbai is a pre-seed startup accelerator that helps aspiring entrepreneurs, solo entrepreneurs, and small teams get their initial traction and funding.

Through a highly structured process, constant feedback from local and international mentors, and a lifetime of support, FI Alumni have raised nearly $975M in funding and are building some of the world's fastest-growing startups.

The institute believes great startups start with great people, and the greatest variable in the success or failure of any startup is its leadership. As a result, it focuses on Founders versus ideas in our admissions process, and identify founders of the highest potential through a collection of aptitude and personality tests that have been in development with leading social scientists since 2008. To date, over 35,000 people have applied to our program, and our entrepreneur research has been featured in The New York Times, CNN, and Forbes.

Reputed FI Mentor and founder of Mint.com, Aaron Patzer said, "The Founder Institute appears to have developed an assessment that any population, any city, university, or country could use to determine who among them has the best shot at succeeding as an entrepreneur."

Founder Institute's accelerator program is the right choice for the success of a startup as the program is designed for founders and teams all throughout the pre-seed stage, including aspiring founders with a full-time job, solo founders, teams, and founders of established companies that are in pre-funding stage. Their proven methodology has helped thousands of entrepreneurs to date. The institute's Critical Support Network guides founders in their startup journey during and beyond the accelerator program.

To help our founders get the support and feedback they need, the Founder Institute creates an Equity Collective where all participants in a program cohort (including Alumni) receive financial upside in the companies formed. This Equity Collective aligns the incentives of all program participants and mentors and establishes a critical support network for startups to leverage while building their businesses.

Any aspiring entrepreneur or team interested in building an enduring technology can apply to the Mumbai Virtual 2021 Founder Institute at (https://fi.co/apply/mumbai)

