PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26: Fractal Analytics Ltd. (BSE: 544700) (NSE: FRACTAL), a globally recognized enterprise AI company serving Fortune 500® organizations, has announced the appointment of Leandro DalleMule as Chief Practice Officer (CPO), Financial Services & Insurance (FSI). He will be responsible for the FSI practice globally, driving strategy, client success, industry innovation and AI-led transformation for financial institutions and insurers. Leandro will also play a key role in expanding Fractal's capabilities, strengthening strategic partnerships, and helping clients unlock tangible business value through AI. - "Leandro will lead the practice globally to strengthen client relationships and accelerate growth" Fractal's FSI practice drives AI-powered transformation across areas such as customer experience, risk and fraud, credit and underwriting, claims, pricing, and compliance, delivering significant business impact at scale. Fractal hosts several purpose-built FSI solutions on their agentic AI platform, Cogentiq, including Cogentiq Underwriting, which drives faster approvals, reduces risk exposures and boosts underwriter productivity through AI-driven, explainable risk assessment, and Cogentiq Sales Assist for Financial Services, which enables relationship managers to grow AUM and close opportunities faster with intelligent insights.

Leandro is a seasoned AI, data, and analytics leader and brings with him more than 30 years of experience helping organizations drive business outcomes through data, analytics, and AI. Before joining Fractal, he was a Managing Director in Deloitte's FSI AI & Data practice. Prior to his tenure at Deloitte, he spent more than 20 years in senior executive roles at AIG, Citibank, BlackRock, and Planck, where he built and led a leading AI platform for insurance through its acquisition by Applied Systems in 2024. "We are delighted to welcome Leandro. His exceptional track record of building and scaling data and AI capabilities across global institutions, combined with his deep domain expertise, will be instrumental as we continue to grow our FSI practice. His leadership will further strengthen Fractal's position as a trusted AI partner delivering measurable outcomes," said Pranay Agrawal, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Fractal USA.

Speaking about his goals as CPO, Leandro said, "I'm excited to join Fractal at a time when AI is reshaping financial services--from banking and payments to insurance and asset management. I believe it has a real differentiator: being truly AI native, with deep technical expertise built around AI from the start. And as adoption accelerates, our focus must stay on delivering measurable, trusted business value. My priority is to deepen client partnerships, drive growth across key accounts, and build an operating model that delivers clear, outcome-driven impact." Leandro is an MBA graduate from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He also holds a professional certificate in Applied Mathematics from Columbia University, and a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of São Paulo, Brazil.

About Fractal Fractal Analytics Ltd (BSE: 544700) (NSE: FRACTAL) is a globally recognized pure-play enterprise AI company trusted by Fortune 500®-sized enterprises to power decision-making through AI services, solutions, and products, anchored by Cogentiq, its flagship agentic AI platform. With over 6,000 professionals across North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, Fractal partners with business leaders to drive competitive differentiation for their organizations by embedding AI into critical decisions across business functions and industry verticals. Fractal invests more than 6% of its revenue in AI R & D, supporting foundational AI research, product development, and IP creation that address both immediate client needs and long-term technological advancement. Fractal's track record includes developing proprietary models and products such as Vaidya.ai and PiEvolve, as well as incubating and spinning out Qure.ai, a global healthcare AI leader focused on the rapid identification and management of tuberculosis, lung cancer, and stroke (or critical health conditions). Fractal's suite of businesses consists of Asper.ai (a Revenue Growth Management product for CPG companies) and Analytics Vidhya (an Ed-tech platform).

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