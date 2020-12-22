FUJITSU Image Scanner SP-1130N: Simple and network compatible scanners for business

You would like to read
- Finonyx Software Solutions Private Limited celebrates 10 years of successfully transforming banks across the globe
- Subhasis Das appointed Managing Director, Alfa Laval India Private Limited
- Power to progress: BMW India Foundation formed as a non-profit company
- Tech Mahindra, Bharti Infratel, Pfizer, United Spirits in focus
- Borosil shits registered office
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Fujitsu Solutions India Private Limited, a subsidiary of Fujitsu Limited today announced the launch of the SP-1130N, network compatible scanners with simple operation and high reliability for business use.
"SP-1130N, the latest scanner model with network connection, is a high value entry level model with excellent basic performance being developed mainly in response to the demand in the emerging markets," said Hirotoshi Kakegawa, Head, IPG Division, Fujitsu Solutions India Private Limited.
"The scanner combines the robustness, reliability, compactness and single usability required for business and will contribute to the efficiency of desk jobs and receptions."
Key features
The compact installation area of SP-1130N enables installation in limited spaces such as reception counters or desktops. And even with its compact body, the scanner supports both high-speed USB 3.2 Gen 1x1 connection and wired network connection, so that it can be used not only near the computer but also in various places under the network environment. The simple operation panel with two buttons: "Scan/Stop" and "Power ON/OFF", allows easy operation and minimizes risk of human error for any small organization without an IT department.
SP-1130N stable scanning of 30 papers per minute (A4 color, duplex 200/300dpi) assists stress-free and stable operation even in busy business scenes where swift operation is required. With its brake roller to separate each page, and ultra-sonic sensor to detect multifeeds, SP-1130N can accurately feed various documents, papers from thin to thick and plastic cards such as ID cards, so that operators need not worry about unexpected interrupts, rescans, or damaged documents.
Since PaperStream IP and PaperStream Capture are bundled together, customers can use image processing functions available with other fi Series1 models. Wrinkles, smudges, and background patterns on scanned images are removed and automatically optimized for Optical Character Recognition (OCR) processing, so that optimal images can be created without individual tuning. Scanned documents can also be sorted based on barcode recognition, zone OCR recognition and document layout, to greatly reduce operator workload.
Online resources
For more information on Fujitsu scanners:
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor