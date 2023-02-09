Fullife Healthcare is now Great Place To Work-Certified

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Fullife Healthcare has been Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India (from December 2022 to December 2023)! This recognition is based on the experience shared by the current employees of Fullife Healthcare. The Certification reaffirms Fullife Healthcare's commitment to improving the places where we live, work, and play every day. Fullife is the parent company of Fast & Up and Chicnutrix, the brands that have helped build some of the greatest products in the health, beauty and wellness nutritional space-cleanest and of the highest quality ingredients. The most recent addition to the Fullife family is Fast & Up GoodEatz in partnership with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. It is a 100% plant-based protein-first brand providing clean nutrition-based ready-to-eat products.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

"We are excited to earn the Great Place To Work Certification™ in India," said Snehal Shah, the CEO of Fullife Healthcare Private Limited. "Being an employee-driven organization, we are a global community dedicated to an active and healthy lifestyle while respecting the planet. We are an all-inclusive organization that highly values a nurturing environment that is performance-driven. This recognition validates Fullife as a company that has earned its reputation on the back of its great employee ethos; a surrounding of high trust and job satisfaction" he added.

In India, the institute partners with more than 1400 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a Great Place To Work For All.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place To Work For All and role models being For All Leaders.

Learn more at (https://www.greatplacetowork.in) and on (https://www.linkedin.com/school/great-place-to-work-institute-india/?originalSubdomain=in) LinkedIn, (https://twitter.com/GPTW_India) Twitter, (https://www.facebook.com/GREATPLACETOWORKINSTITUTEINDIA) Facebook and (https://www.instagram.com/india_greatplacetowork) Instagram.

Exporting to 30+ countries including the USA, UK & SEA, our focus is firmly on developing and manufacturing novel healthcare formulations on our unique effervescent technology platform. With our International Business based out of our 100% subsidiary, Novelty Pharma in Switzerland, we are rapidly expanding our global footprint. On the back of over 20 years of successful R & D and more than 10 years of manufacturing experience in effervescent products, now a WHO-GMP Certified company-Fullife healthcare has emerged as the market leader in effervescent technology and the largest manufacturer and supplier of effervescent products in India, offering consumers delightful international experiences.

For further details visit

(https://www.fullife.co.in)

(https://www.fastandup.in)

(https://chicnutrix.com)

(https://www.fastandup.in/good-eatz)

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)