Get approval on a personal loan from Fullerton India in a few clicks

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Fullerton India, one of India's premier lending institutions, offers hassle-free access to funds through its instant personal loans.
With its completely online process and instant disbursal, customers can avail a personal loan in just a few clicks and get the funds in as little as 30 minutes without having to step outside their homes. These personal loans are designed keeping the borrower's individual requirements and convenience in mind.
Customers can avail personal loans up to Rs 25 lakhs, depending upon their eligibility. The company offers competitive personal loan interest rates starting at 11.99 per cent. They come with a quick disbursement process and flexible repayment options to provide the most freedom to borrowers. Borrowers can thus get the funds they need from the comfort of their home.
Personal loans by Fullerton India are entirely paperless. Customers can fill their basic details on Fullerton India's online application form and upload the documents online to begin the process. Upon successful verification and loan approval, the money will be disbursed into their accounts instantly. There is no need to meet any representatives or visit a branch.
Fullerton India's personal loan applicants can choose their repayment timeline of up to 60 months, as per their comfort and income. Customers have the freedom to choose their tenor that suits them by calculating their EMI through the personal loan EMI calculator and pay off their loan affordably and comfortably.
There are no hidden charges or fine print. Fullerton India mentions all the charges of application and processing the loan online in the loan agreement.
If the customer has an existing relationship with Fullerton India, they receive some additional benefits. They are also eligible for a pre-qualified top-up loan on the outstanding principal amount.
Applicants can also avail instant loans quickly and conveniently through Fullerton India's Instaloan App - anytime, anywhere at the tips of their fingers. It is a personal loan application especially for salaried professionals. The app offers a hassle-free documentation process where the customers only need to upload their basic information and documents. It is an entirely digital process, with dynamic tracking status available.
