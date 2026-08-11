VMPL Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 11: GHR Infra has launched the '2BHK Freedom Offer' at GHR Callisto, its IGBC Green Homes Pre-certified Gold-rated residential community in Kollur, Hyderabad. Spread across 8.3 acres, with nearly 70% open space, the project is located around 10 minutes from Neopolis and offers 2, 2.5, 3 and 4 BHK residences. Introduced on the occasion of Independence Day, the offer applies to select 2 and 2.5 BHK homes starting at ₹83 lakh*. Under the offer, homebuyers receive a complimentary modular kitchen from IKEA, along with the choice of an EV parking provision or two years of common area maintenance. Eligible homes can also be booked with a 10 per cent down payment, helping buyers manage some of the immediate expenses associated with purchasing and setting up a new home.

The announcement adds to the range of Independence Day home offers available to buyers exploring flats for sale in Hyderabad. As the Hyderabad real estate market continues to expand across its western corridor, homebuyers are placing greater emphasis on project completion, connectivity, usable open space and the overall cost of ownership. Commenting on the announcement, Mr Karteesh Reddy Madgula, CEO, GHR Infra, said, "The beginning of Phase 1 handovers marks an important moment for GHR Callisto and the families who have chosen to make this community their home. Buyers today assess the complete cost and experience of homeownership, including interiors, maintenance and future mobility needs. Through the 2BHK Freedom Offer, we are addressing some of these immediate considerations while giving buyers the flexibility to select a benefit that is most relevant to them."

GHR Callisto comprises 1,190 homes across four residential towers, with configurations ranging from 2, 2.5, 3 and 4 BHK. Its 2 and 2.5 BHK residences, measuring approximately 1,195 sq. ft. and 1,295 sq. ft. respectively, are designed for young professionals, first-time homebuyers and growing families looking for 2 BHK apartments in Hyderabad and apartments in Kollur. For buyers planning to buy a flat in Hyderabad, the commencement of Phase 1 handovers provides greater visibility into the project's progress and living environment. The offer also positions GHR Callisto among the new residential projects in Hyderabad that combine homeownership benefits with ready community infrastructure.

The project has been planned around GHR Infra's philosophy of 'Smart Life in Nature'. Its smart and sustainable features include home automation, EV fast-charging infrastructure, rainwater harvesting, grey-water treatment, organic waste composting and Vaastu-compliant homes. A 50,000 sq. ft. clubhouse forms the recreational and social centre of the community. The development also includes three swimming pools, an amphitheatre, indoor and outdoor sports facilities, work-from-home and co-working spaces, landscaped open areas and round-the-clock security. Located in Kollur, GHR Callisto offers access to Neopolis, the Financial District and HITEC City, along with nearby educational institutions, healthcare facilities and leisure destinations. This connectivity, combined with the project's open spaces and amenities, makes it relevant for buyers considering apartments in Kollur, Hyderabad, as well as those comparing premium apartments in Hyderabad.

With 2 BHK homes continuing to attract interest from end-users seeking a balance of space, value and connectivity, the offer is aimed at buyers evaluating 2 BHK flats in Hyderabad for self-use or long-term ownership. The '2BHK Freedom Offer' is available for a limited period on eligible 2 and 2.5 BHK homes at GHR Callisto. Terms and conditions apply. About GHR Infra: "GHR Infra is a Hyderabad-based real estate developer built on the core philosophy of Building Responsibly. Backed by 35+ years of legacy through our founders in residential, villa, commercial, and hospitality developments, GHR Infra has independently constructed over 4.15 million sq. ft. of premium residential space. With landmark projects like The Cascades Neopolis, GHR Callisto, GHR Titania and Trivana, we proudly serve 1895+ happy customers through a growing portfolio of 2,869 apartments and 150+ villas in gated communities, while continuing to develop our ongoing and upcoming project pipeline in a combined 14.77 million sq. ft.

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