PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11: GHV Infra Projects Limited (BSE: 505504), a growing infrastructure development and EPC company, reported strong business momentum during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, marked by a significant scale-up in execution and profitability. On a standalone basis, the Company's Revenue from Operations surged 171.1% YoY to Rs. 218.10 crore from Rs. 80.46 crore in Q1FY26, while Profit After Tax (PAT) more than doubled, rising 138.35% YoY to Rs. 11.25 crore from Rs. 4.72 crore. The performance reflects the Company's expanding execution scale and its growing ability to convert business momentum into stronger profitability, reinforcing its growth trajectory in India's infrastructure sector.

* Revenue from Operations rises 171.1% YoY to Rs. 218.10 crore; PAT surges 138.35% YoY to Rs. 11.25 crore * EBITDA grows 235.93% YoY to Rs. 28.05 crore; PBT increases 145.73% YoY to Rs. 15.53 crore * Appoints Shri Manoj Aggarwal, IAS (Retd.), Mr. Dhanraj Tawade and Shri Swarup Dasgupta as Independent Directors The strong business momentum was further reflected in the Company's operating performance, with EBITDA more than tripling to Rs. 28.05 crore (EBITDA margin 12.86%) in Q1FY27 from Rs. 8.35 crore (EBITDA margin 10.38%) in Q1FY26, registering a growth of 235.93% YoY. PBT also witnessed a robust 145.73% YoY increase to Rs. 15.53 crore from Rs. 6.32 crore, underscoring the Company's strong earnings performance during the quarter. Diluted EPS stood at Rs. 1.48 in Q1FY27.

Mr. Ajay Hans, Managing Director, GHV Infra Projects Limited, said, "The beginning of FY27 reflects the strength of our evolving business platform and the progress we are making in scaling our presence across India's infrastructure landscape. Our focus remains firmly on building execution capabilities across high-growth segments, leveraging our experience in infrastructure development and EPC to take on larger and more complex opportunities. We are particularly focused on strengthening our project pipeline, improving execution efficiencies and maintaining disciplined financial management as we expand. With infrastructure investment continuing to gain momentum across transportation, energy, urban development and industrial segments, we believe GHV Infra is well positioned to capture emerging opportunities while building a resilient and sustainable business for the long term."

In a recent strategic development, GHV Infra Projects Limited strengthened its Board with the appointment of three eminent professionals, Shri Manoj Aggarwal, IAS (Retd.), Mr. Dhanraj Tawade and Shri Swarup Dasgupta, as Independent Directors. The appointments bring extensive expertise across public administration, infrastructure development, highways and transportation, banking, finance and corporate governance, further strengthening the Company's strategic oversight and governance framework. The strengthened leadership is expected to support GHV Infra's growth ambitions and pursuit of emerging opportunities across India's infrastructure sector. Going ahead, GHV Infra Projects Limited remains focused on strengthening its execution capabilities, expanding its presence across key infrastructure segments and leveraging emerging opportunities driven by India's infrastructure development cycle. With a growing operational platform, diversified capabilities and a strengthened leadership framework, the Company is well positioned to pursue sustainable growth while creating long term value for its stakeholders.

About GHV Infra Projects Limited GHV Infra Projects Limited is a leading infrastructure development and EPC company focused on delivering complex projects across diverse and strategically important sectors. The Company has a presence across infrastructure, building, energy, coastal infrastructure, industrial and data centre segments, with capabilities spanning highways, railways, bridges, airport infrastructure, renewable and conventional energy, marine connectivity, industrial facilities and data centres. With an execution driven approach backed by structured project management, engineering expertise and a scalable execution model, GHV Infra is focused on delivering projects with precision, quality and efficiency while creating lasting value for its stakeholders. The Company aims to emerge as a trusted, future-ready and value-driven infrastructure company contributing to India's economic and infrastructure development.

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