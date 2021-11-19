GIS Mapping & Geospatial Engineering in India gears up for huge changes

You would like to read
New Delhi (India), November 19 (ANI/PNN): Genesys International Corporation Limited, an industry leader in advance mapping, survey and geospatial services, has appointed global experts on their advisory board.
International geospatial leader Paul Smith and Major General (Dr) B Nagarajan, winner of National Geomatics Award - Technology, have joined Genesys as advisory board members. The company believes that this will strengthen their strategic business and technical capabilities as it embarks upon building its significant map content initiatives.
Commenting on the formulation of the Advisory Board, Sajid Malik, CMD, Genesys International Corporation Limited, said, "We welcome aboard Paul Smith and Major General (Dr) B Nagarajan as part of the Advisory Board. At Genesys International, we have always strived to create distinct benchmarks in the geospatial sector with the technology at hand. In addition to this, the expertise of this Advisory Board will greatly leverage the pan India content program of Genesys."
Established in 1997, (http://www.igenesys.com) Genesys is India's first non-government company to start photogrammetric mapping. Genesys was also India's first company to capture 360-degree street view for more than 60 cities in India. They have been positively contributing to the Indian and global GIS and Geospatial services industry throughout their journey spanning almost 2.5 decades.
Genesys fully understands and strongly believes in the power of mapping technology for the efficient optimization of enterprises and for the greater good of the average citizen. With this latest addition to its advisory board, the company aims to continue raising the benchmark for advanced mapping, survey and geospatial services in India.
About his new role as an advisory board member at Genesys, Paul Smith said, "I am very excited about the Genesys India map program and the capabilities that they have built in the geospatial content space. I believe India promises to be one of the largest geo markets as its economy grows and the new policy allows for Geotech to be used. Genesys is well-positioned to be a leader in this emerging sector."
In recent months, owing to the positive support extended by the Indian government through varied policy announcements, the geospatial industry is poised for rapid development.
Thus, investments made by Genesys International in Indian geospatial content and survey infrastructure will hold good in the future.
