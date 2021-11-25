GKB launches Yourspex to give new-age experience to consumers

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): GKB Eye-care, backed by GKB Group, one of India's leading manufactures of eye glasses with a legacy of more than 50 years and with a presence across the country and overseas, recently launched (https://www.yourspex.com), a one-stop solution that allows consumers to choose the 'right' eyewear in the comfort of their homes.

Adding to the online experience of buying optical products, Yourspex has now introduced a first-of-its-kind AI-led digital shopping experience to the end-user. The AI program not only recommends the best-looking eyewear but also ensures the right fitment for a consumer. The technology captures the facial data points and then recommends the best-suited frames using a proprietary recommendation engine.

Speaking on the innovation, Vivek Gupta, Founder, Yourspex and presently CEO of GKB Optic Technologies Pvt. Ltd. said, "As a company, it has been our endevour to utilize technology for enhancing the entire buying experience of our clients. AI has transformed the way we order and deliver products to consumers. We thought it is high time that such a technological innovation should be introduced in the optical products sector."

The company has already touched over 1 million users who have tried its AI platform, within 3 months. After the onset of the pandemic,(https://www.yourspex.com) introduced unique "Home Try-On" and "Eye Check-Up" camps that allow consumers to choose the right eyewear and eye treatment in the safety of their homes or offices. Users have the option to choose from more than 100 styles including spectacles and sunglasses.

"The pandemic has changed many business models and we strongly believe that the customers should be given an opportunity to seek and try eyewear products and eyecare facilities in their homes or workplaces. We have also successfully conducted more than 180 office try-on and eye check-up camps and are in the process of setting up more similar camps in the coming months," said Gupta.

Gupta shared that with 15 years of manufacturing and selling millions of eyewear across 40 countries and creating distribution networks all over the world, GKB Eyecare has an edge over its competitors. "High-quality eyewear is manufactured by GKB manufacturing units which provide eyeglasses of international standard. We are continuously improvising on our already superior quality eyewear without compromising on the quality and craftsmanship keeping the cost factor intact," said Gupta.

Yourspex works on a unique model of a mix of style, sustainability, and pocket-friendliness, thus offering consumers the luxury of choosing premiere designs and styles. The brand today has a customer base of 20,000 which is growing rapidly.

Yourspex is founded with a dual objective of bringing a revolution in the eyewear market with its eclectic array of spectacular designs that do not burn a hole in your pockets! The company aims to disrupt the eyewear market by its cutting edge facial Tryon technology and a proprietary recommendation engine which offers the best suiting spectacles, sunglasses and lenses to you in real quick time.

Our world-class designs are not just trendy but made with the finest of quality & latest technology that meet the international standards. Yourspex is backed by GKB Group which has over 50+ years of experience in eyewear industry and stellar state of the art manufacturing infrastructure.

Every eyewear is sourced, manufactured under the highest level of quality control processes and quality checked before being delivered to you. Our fair price policy is aimed at ensuring that you get the best eyewear at the most reasonable cost.

For Hindi press release use this (https://www.newsvoir.com/index.php?option=com_content & view=release & rid=18503 & file=1 & Itemid=37) link.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)