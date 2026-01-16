SMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15: Over 1,700 Participants from 15+ Countries compete in the 13th International Walnut Mental Math's Championship, Featuring a Rigorous Selection Round and a High-Stakes Grand Finale. Walnut Excellence Education Private Limited proudly announced the successful completion of the 13th International Walnut Mental Maths Championship, celebrating its 13th consecutive year of creating a global stage for young mathematical prodigies to demonstrate their exceptional skills. This annual event has grown into one of the most prestigious platforms for mental math enthusiasts worldwide, bringing together participants from over 15+ countries to compete in a dynamic and intellectually stimulating environment. The competition began with a Selection Round where students solved 100 ABACUS and 50 Vedic Maths questions in 20 minutes. Those scoring 60% or above advanced to the Grand Finale, which challenged 900+ participants to complete the same set in just 10 minutes, under stricter rules including negative marking. Many students amazed by finishing in 3-4 minutes, thanks to 15 days of unlimited practice, with many completing over 400 mock tests.

Key Highlights: - 1700+ participants in the Selection Round - 900+ participants in the Grand Finale - 168 winners across categories - 60+ students scored 100+ marks, demonstrating exceptional speed and accuracy - 225+ Gold Medals and numerous consolation prizes awarded to students scoring 90% and above The competition tested students' mastery in ABACUS and Vedic Maths, with challenging formats: - Selection Round: 20 minutes for 100 Abacus questions and 50 Vedic questions - Grand Finale: 10 minutes for the same, with top performers completing in 3-4 minutes and scoring 100+ marks On the successful event Jitesh Gajra, Founder, Walnut Excellence Educations said. "Every child has the potential to achieve greatness when given the right platform and encouragement. The 13th International Walnut Mental Maths Championship is not just about numbers--it's about building confidence, resilience, and a winning mindset. Through this journey, we aim to inspire young learners to believe in themselves, embrace challenges, and discover the joy of learning. Together, we are shaping future leaders who think fast, act smart, and dream big."

The Grand Finale included 900 plus students' participants at centers from Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Umbergaon, while others competed online. Notably, 6-7-year-old participants amazed by completing 100 questions in 5 Minutes, demonstrating extraordinary skill and speed. "This championship is a powerful opportunity for children to challenge themselves, build resilience, and embrace the true spirit of healthy competition. It's not just about winning--it's about growth, confidence, and discovering new possibilities. Parents play a vital role in this journey by offering unwavering support, encouragement, and creating an environment where learning becomes a joyful and collaborative experience." Said Jalpa Gajra, Co-Founder, Walnut Excellence Education. The event concluded on 10th January 2026 at Bhuriben Auditorium, Ghatkopar, honoring over 250 students, including 168 Toppers and 100 graduates during a special Graduation Ceremony."

About Walnut Excellence Education: Walnut Excellence Education, founded by Jitesh Gajra and Jalpa Gajra in 2013. Walnut has enriched 10,000+ students through its ABACUS & Vedic Maths programs across multiple centers and school tie-ups in India and online presence in 15+ countries. Our Unique NMAC Maths Olympiad, has engaged over 50,000 participants through more than 200+ schools, fostering excellence in mental arithmetic. For more information, contact: RSVP: 8657202030 Email: support@walnutexellence.com Website: www.walnutexcellence.com