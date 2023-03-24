Global Technology Expo & Conference for promoting assistive technology for PWDs commences at the India Expo Mart

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI/GPRC): The Inclusive Divyangjan Entrepreneur Association (IDEA) has organized the first-ever global event for the promotion of assistive technology, the Global Assistive Technology Expo and Conference (GATEC), from March 23rd to 25th, at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.

GATEC 2023 is a dedicated platform for the promotion of assistive technology for people with disabilities (Divyangjan).

The event was kicked off on Thursday with the inaugural speech of Shri Subhash Phal Dessai, Cabinet Minister, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, GOA. The inaugural event was also addressed by other dignitaries, including the Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, (IAS) and Former Minister of State, Government of India, Member of Parliament, Ambala, Shri Rattan Lal Kataria.

GATEC is being conducted with the help of ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research), Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Social Justice and Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. The gala event is being organised by ShesPro and managed by ICONEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd.

Speaking at the inauguration, Subhash Phal Dessai, Cabinet Minister, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, GOA said, As we are working towards the divyangjan empowerment, we conducted purple fest in Goa in January '23. GATEC is a step forward to work for the accessibility confidence and self-reliance of the specially-abled. We are extremely happy that IDEA and ShesPro has set-up this expo aimed at the assistive technology for persons with disability, especially those facing financial hardships, so they can lead a life of dignity and become productive and sustained members of society. I would like to request all the community stakeholders to bring about a positive transformation in the lives of such individuals".

The theme of the inaugural year Expo is 'Building Healthy, Safe, Sustainable and Inclusive Environment'.

Rising on the occasion, Mallikarjuna Iytha, Founder & CEO, Inclusive Divyangjan Entrepreneur Association (IDEA) said, "Taking the cue from Honourable Prime Minister Clarion Call to build inclusive India, the Ability Expo aims at motivating the Divyangjans (Persons with Disabilities) to reinforce belief in their abilities. "At times, Divyangjans give up on their dreams and personal aspirations due to their disabilities, and through this Expo, IDEA is making an effort to demonstrate the term "social inclusion" through the right training and sensitization,". In GATEC event we are showcasing path breaking innovative models in the inclusive space to inspire all the stakeholders to build inclusive India".

The three-day GATEC conference will be attended by more than 3000 global attendees from 10+ countries, 250 companies, more than 100 exhibitors, and eminent speakers.

The inaugural event was marked by a significant session discussing the Current Status of Products with Assistive Technology for PWDs, Assistive Technology for Functional Impairment and Learning, Assistive Technology in Need of a Humanitarian Crisis, Self-Care and Digital Health, and Assistive Care.

"Anything used to augment, maintain, or improve a person with a disability's functional capacities is considered assistive technology (AT). These cover a very broad range of tools and technologies, such as prostheses, braces, walkers, unique switches, specialised computers, screen readers, and specialised educational software. It is implied by the term "universal assistive technology coverage" that everyone, everywhere can access the AT they require without facing any obstacles. This event will definitely help all of us" said Rajeev Bansal, Director, ICONEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd.

The first day's events concluded with a special address by Bharath Pathak, Vice Chairman, MGNCRE, Hyderabad. The second day of event is for HR Conclave to cultivate HR network for Disability hiring, with the theme 'Diversity, Inclusion and Equity for organization innovation and success. The valedictory session headed by Dr Nandita Pathak, Udyamita Vidyapeeth JP Foundation at Social Work is on the third day along with Awards and Recognition program.

