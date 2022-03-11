GlobalLogic in association with Hack2skill promotes technology innovation in western region with '30Hacks' Hackathon

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): GlobalLogic, a leader in Digital Product Engineering, in association with (https://www.hack2skill.com) Hack2skill is organizing the 16th edition of their Hackathon - '30Hacks' in India. 30Hacks is GlobalLogic's flagship innovation platform that provides talented coding community with an opportunity to showcase transformative ideas, unleash technology's true potential, and derive tangible results for businesses. The theme this year, 'Digiverse' will explore the vast potential of the unexplored universe of digital technologies.
The western region of the country is a talent powerhouse and GlobalLogic is looking forward to participation from talent who have the zeal to churn out the best of the tech world. An ecosystem of thousands across various companies, startups, and academia will compete in a non-stop 30-hour virtual hackathon, with major focus on 5 tracks - Automotive, Healthcare, Telecom, Financial Services, and Industrial solutions. Winners are entitled to win cash prizes worth INR 5 Lakhs and the last date for nomination stands on March 15, 2022 at 6 PM.
GlobalLogic has always believed in technology being the driving force of innovation to create a better, connected, and sustainable tomorrow. The current edition of 30Hacks is a continuation of GlobalLogic's initiative to build a technology-powered ecosystem that promotes innovation and disrupts industries. With the aspiration of turning the western region of the country into the epicentre of the digital renaissance, #30Hacks West will provide a holistic experience by hosting celebrity performances and comedy nights as a part of the hackathon. Over the years, 30Hacks has seen bleeding edge technology and solutions that made it to customer product roadmaps or have been ecosystem enablers.
Registrations for 30Hacks 'Digiverse: Unleash Potential' is open from February 22, 2022 to March 15, 2022. Interested and eligible participants can register and complete the process of idea submissions till the end date on the prescribed link - (https://hack2skill.com/hack/globallogic30hacks).
