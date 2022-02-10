GM Test Series foresees another ICAI All India Rank 1, after three consecutive triumphs

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI/SRV): GM Test Series, one of the leading institutes for CA, CS and CMA preparation, is expecting another triumph at the ICAI results.
Students associated with GM Test Series have secured ALL India Rank 1 for three previous exams.
Essakiraj Arumugam secured the All India Rank 1 in CA Final examination held in November 2020, Chennai's BishalTimsina secured All India Rank 1 in January 2021 CA Final exams and Arjun Mehra achieved All India Rank 1 in July 2021 CA Intermediate results.
Apart from All India Ranks, students have also benefited from GM Test Series by opting for their mock tests for professional courses. Students receive all the additional study material and resources that are required.
GM Test Series, popularly known as the Rankers Factory of CA field, began operations in 2014, with an Online Test Series cum learning platform for students pursuing a career as Chartered Accountant (CA), Company Secretary (CS) and Certified Management Accountant (CMA). Following the latest pattern from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Institute of Company Secretaries of India, GM Test series has always incorporated all the latest amendments into their tests and other services, to make sure that students get proper study material and mock tests for preparation.
GM Test Series is also the most affordable online test series portal that students can opt for because of all the additional benefits that a student can get including case studies, MCQs and summarized notes. The students are also offered guidance from a Chartered expert where they can discuss their doubts.
Evaluation is the most important thing in an online CA test series. It helps students get an insight into how prepared they are and what they lack. This is why the mock tests are set and evaluated by Chartered Accountants and Company Secretaries who are also faculty members to CA, CS and CMA students.
(https://gmtestseries.com) GM Test Series provides CA Final Test Series, CA Inter Test Series, CA Foundation Test Series, CS Executive Test Series and CS Professional Test Series. The faculty at GM institute has an experience of more than 10 years in this education field. The mentorship program has been the most successful program from last year and has helped many students achieve their goals.
In the Mentorship program students interact with a CA or CS professional to discuss the issues that they are facing in their preparation. They are given a preparation strategy and daily targets and if followed judiciously, it yields positive results.
To join GM Test Series visit: (https://gmtestseries.com)
