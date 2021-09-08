Goel Medicos owner leading the novel deed of giving dignified cremation to the unclaimed dead bodies

You would like to read
- Pharmacist Basant Goel provides free of cost diagnostic services to patients
- Goel Medicos distributes free medicines to COVID-19 patients
- "NEWJ & Kineer Services come together to promote financial independence for India's trans community"
- Mumbai's Chelsea Stewart wins Goel Ganga Miss Fab India while Goel Ganga Mr Fab India goes to Nagpur's Adarsh Pathak at the Grand National Finale in Goa
- Goel Ganga Group joins hands with Miss Fab for a 'Pure Delight' National Finale in Goa
New Delhi, September 8 (ANI/PNN): Having dedicated his entire life for the service of humankind, this pharmacist, Basant Goel, the owner of Goel Medicos, taking forward the legacy to serve the society, leads a very novel deed of cremating the unclaimed dead bodies, giving a dignified cremation to the deceased person.
Considering that a lot of taboo is attached to the job, it is highly stigmatized in society. Hence, to bring the change, Goel came to the front to give the last due respect to the person deceased. Having witnessed an incident around ten years back where the family members of the dead person were unable to carry out the rituals due to the overwhelming shock, Basant Goel realized that at such a crucial time, the family members need the support and help of society.
Hence, he started the endeavour around 6-7 years back to give respectful last rites to unclaimed bodies. In the course of time, he realized that people majorly abandoned the dead body because they could not afford to pay for the last rites. Therefore, the initiative by Basant Goel takes care of the entire expenses of the cremation.
Even during the time of COVID-19, he remained undeterred in his resolve to give rightful cremation. His team cremated the dead bodies under strict government protocols for disposing of the body.
On occasion, Basant Goel said, "Throughout their life span, people strive to live a respectful life so that they earn a dignified death. Hence, everyone deserves a rightful cremation to keep the dignity of the person intact. But considering that due to many reasons, certain families are unable to arrange for the last rites, we came forward to give our support to those who needed our help and for the unclaimed bodies, we organized the entire rites."
He has a team of 20 people who are involved in this novel deed and have a presence throughout India, especially in the Delhi, NCR, UP and Gadganga regions.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor