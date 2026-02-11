VMPL Kerala [India], February 11: GOODAIR, the world's first 24/7 working car air purifier that functions even when a vehicle's engine is turned off, has recently gained public attention after being spotted in the official vehicle of Kerala Chief Minister Mr. Pinarayi Vijayan. The development has sparked discussion around in-car air quality and the growing importance of health-focused innovations. Kerala is widely recognized for prioritizing public health and well-being, and the presence of an advanced air purification solution in the Chief Minister's vehicle has brought renewed focus to the issue of toxic gas accumulation inside cars. A Breakthrough in Car Air Purification Unlike conventional inbuilt or electric car air purifiers that operate only when the engine is running, GOODAIR continues to work 24/7 -- even when the car is parked and switched off. The product does not require electricity, batteries, or charging, making it a maintenance-free and energy-independent solution.

GOODAIR is a patented innovation, fully protected under patent laws, and is designed specifically to absorb toxic gases that accumulate inside vehicles. The product has been tested and certified to eliminate harmful gases such as carbon monoxide and other pollutants commonly found in enclosed car environments. Addressing an Overlooked Health Concern Many people experience suffocation, headaches, nausea, or discomfort when entering a car parked under the sun or during long drives. These symptoms are often linked to the build-up of toxic gases trapped inside the vehicle cabin. Globally, carbon monoxide and other toxic gas inhalation incidents inside vehicles have led to serious health consequences and even fatalities.

GOODAIR is clinically proven to reduce motion sickness caused by exposure to such harmful gases. In addition to toxic gas absorption, it effectively eliminates unpleasant odors, including persistent food smells and other trapped scents inside the vehicle. Innovation with Global Presence Founded by Mohammed Shafeeque, GOODAIR originated as a college project and has since evolved into an internationally recognized product. Today, it has a presence in approximately 15 countries worldwide and is widely used by a diverse customer base, including celebrities. The product is currently a best-seller across major online marketplaces such as Amazon, Noon, Flipkart, Trendyol, and Jiomart. It is also available in leading pharmacies and retail outlets, making it easily accessible to health-conscious consumers.

A Unique Solution in the Market GOODAIR stands alone in the marketplace, offering a solution that works continuously without power or maintenance. As awareness around air quality and preventive health continues to grow, innovations like GOODAIR are becoming increasingly relevant in everyday life. With rising concerns about in-car air pollution and the importance of breathable indoor environments, GOODAIR aims to ensure that the air inside vehicles remains safe, fresh, and healthy at all times. Availability For purchase and more information: International: www.goodair.shop India: www.goodair.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)