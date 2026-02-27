NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: Greyhawk Precast, a division of Aspect Global Ventures, one of India's fastest-growing conglomerates, has entered a strategic partnership with Finland-based Elematic Oyj to bring advanced precast and mechanised construction technology to India. The agreement was formalised at the Fincham Business Networking Gala in the presence of senior dignitaries, marking a significant step toward faster, cleaner, and more efficient delivery of affordable housing and commercial projects. Present at the signing were Aspect Global Ventures' Mr. Sukumar Shetty (MD & Group COO), Mr. Laxman Kumar Prasad (Group CFO), Mr. Pritpal Singh (CEO, Aspect Infrastructure), and Mr. Deepanshu Mittal (DVP, Business Development & Strategic Planning), along with Elematic Oyj's CEO Mr. Teppo Voutilainen and India Head Mr. Chandru Datta.

India's construction sector faces persistent challenges, including project delays, inconsistent quality, labour shortages, rising costs, and urban congestion. The collaboration focuses on technology transfer and capability building, enabling Greyhawk Precast to manufacture precast structural and building components, including slabs, walls, beams, columns, and staircases, at scale in a controlled factory environment. This approach will improve quality, will reduce on-site dependency, enhances safety, and accelerates project timelines. Factory-led precast production can reduce typical project delivery timelines from 3-4 years to 12-16 months, depending on approvals and site readiness. The proposed facility targets an annual output of approximately 20 lakh sq. ft., significantly higher than industry norms, supporting rapid execution of premium residential and commercial developments across urban India.

Mechanised construction also reduces on-site work by up to 90%, lowering labour requirements, improving safety and hygiene, and minimising urban disruption. Controlled production ensures consistent quality, superior finishes, and reduced defects, while supporting environmentally responsible practices such as reduced dust, noise, and site congestion. This model is particularly relevant for SRA and rehabilitation projects, where faster delivery reduces displacement periods and enhances beneficiary experience. By combining Elematic's mechanisation expertise with Greyhawk Precast's execution capabilities, the partnership aims to deliver high-quality, fast-track projects with predictable outcomes. For further details, please visit: www.aspect.global.