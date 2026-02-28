Hashdash Media Pvt Ltd Expands Digital Growth Portfolio with Launch of SmmSurge, a Performance-Driven SMM Panel for Indian Creators and Brands

VMPL New Delhi [India], February 28: Hashdash Media Pvt Ltd, an India-based digital marketing technology company, has announced the launch of SmmSurge, a performance-driven Indian SMM Panel designed to support scalable social media growth for creators, brands, and agencies across India. The platform, available at smmsurge.com, aims to strengthen digital authority through structured growth systems built for today's competitive creator economy. The launch of SmmSurge marks a strategic expansion of Hashdash Media Pvt Ltd's digital ecosystem, reinforcing its focus on automation, AI visibility, and growth infrastructure for emerging online businesses. Expanding a Growing Digital Technology Portfolio After the successful launch of AIMentionLabs, a specialized GEO optimization agency in India focused on improving AI-driven visibility for brands, Hashdash Media Pvt Ltd has now introduced SmmSurge as its latest digital growth platform. While AIMentionLabs concentrates on Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), SmmSurge addresses scalable social media expansion through structured SMM Panel technology.

Together, these platforms represent Hashdash Media Pvt Ltd's broader mission to build growth-enablement systems for India's expanding digital economy. What is an SMM Panel? An SMM Panel (Social Media Marketing Panel) is a centralized digital platform that enables creators, agencies, and brands to manage and scale social media growth services efficiently. These platforms typically support services such as YouTube subscribers, Instagram followers, and LinkedIn followers, helping users strengthen online credibility and authority. In India's rapidly expanding digital ecosystem, SMM Panels have become essential infrastructure tools for accelerating visibility and social proof. Supporting India's Creator Economy India is home to one of the world's fastest-growing creator communities. With monetization thresholds, algorithm-based ranking systems, and brand collaboration opportunities increasingly tied to audience size and engagement metrics, creators require reliable growth solutions.

"As India's creator economy expands, reliable SMM panel platforms such as SmmSurge are becoming essential infrastructure for digital growth." SmmSurge is designed to address this demand through automation, structured delivery systems, and scalable growth packages tailored for Indian creators and businesses. Technology-Driven Social Growth Infrastructure The SmmSurge platform provides structured access to services including: - YouTube subscribers to help creators move toward monetization eligibility - Instagram followers to enhance brand credibility and engagement - LinkedIn followers to strengthen professional authority Rather than operating as a simple transactional marketplace, SmmSurge is positioned as a technology-enabled SMM Panel built to integrate seamlessly into broader digital marketing strategies.

By combining automation with performance tracking, the platform aims to support consistent and measurable growth for agencies and individual creators alike. Leadership Perspective A spokesperson from Hashdash Media Pvt Ltd stated: "Digital growth today requires infrastructure, not shortcuts. With SmmSurge, we are building a scalable SMM Panel platform that aligns with the evolving needs of Indian creators and brands. As AI-driven discovery and algorithmic visibility reshape digital marketing, reliable growth systems are becoming foundational. Our goal is to empower businesses with structured, technology-led expansion tools." The spokesperson further emphasized that SmmSurge is part of Hashdash Media Pvt Ltd's broader strategy to combine AI visibility, automation, and performance marketing into unified growth solutions.

Why SMM Panels Are Becoming Critical in India As competition intensifies across YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn, audience metrics increasingly influence brand perception and partnership opportunities. Social proof remains a core trust indicator in India's digital marketplace. SMM Panels offer structured mechanisms to support growth initiatives, allowing agencies and creators to scale campaigns while maintaining operational efficiency. With India projected to remain one of the largest digital consumer markets globally, infrastructure-based platforms like SmmSurge are positioned to play a central role. About Hashdash Media Pvt Ltd Hashdash Media Pvt Ltd is an India-based digital marketing and technology company specializing in automation-driven growth systems, AI visibility strategies, and scalable digital infrastructure. The company focuses on building platforms that empower creators, agencies, and brands to navigate evolving algorithmic ecosystems efficiently.

Hashdash Media Pvt Ltd is the parent company of SmmSurge and AIMentionLabs. About SmmSurge SmmSurge is a performance-driven SMM Panel designed to support structured social media growth across platforms including YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Built for Indian creators, agencies, and brands, the platform emphasizes automation, scalability, and digital authority enhancement. For more information, visit smmsurge.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)