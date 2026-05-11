PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 11: Herbalife India, a premier health and wellness company, community, and platform, has been recognised as a 'Top Supply Chain Performer' among Wellness E-Commerce and D2C companies in India at the ISCM E-Comm Nexus Awards 2026, organised by ISCM (Institute of Supply Chain Management) Forums.

ISCM Forums, an independent industry body, conducted an extensive evaluation of more than 1,000 organisations across 29 sectors to identify leading supply chains within India's Wellness E-Commerce and D2C ecosystem.

The recognition was presented at an industry event held in Mumbai. The award was received on behalf of Herbalife India by Makrand Raorane from the company's Distribution Team.