PNN Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 13: Hettich takes another step forward in strengthening its experiential retail footprint across India, with the launch of its newest Hettich Exclusive (HeX) store in Noida. As part of Hettich's growing network of experience-led stores, the Noida outlet gives customers a hands-on opportunity to discover and shop the brand's German-engineered furniture fittings and thoughtfully designed interior solutions, all under one roof. The HeX Noida store offers an end-to-end shopping journey, with curated displays that bring together contemporary furniture, advanced fittings, architectural door hardware, furniture lighting, and built-in kitchen appliances. To make the experience even more seamless, customers can also access Hettich's Free Design Services, where in-house experts assist in visualising and planning bespoke furniture solutions, guiding them from initial concept right through to final execution.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rahul Thakkar, Director - Sales, Hettich India & SAARC, said, "Noida is fast emerging as a hub for modern, well-planned homes, with customers today looking for furniture solutions that blend style, durability, and smart functionality. With the launch of our new Hettich Exclusive (HeX) store, we bring our award-winning German engineering right to their doorstep, creating an immersive space where they can explore, experience, and buy by our thoughtfully crafted magical interior solutions." The Noida HeX store is part of Hettich's broader strategy to expand its Hettich Exclusive (HeX) retail network across India this year, further strengthening its experiential ecosystem alongside its Experience Centres.

Step into HeX Noida at AG Homez Private Limited, B-146, Sector 10, Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh - 201301, Phone No: 9873795925 About Hettich Hettich is a 138-year-old family-owned German lifestyle brand, being one of the world's largest manufacturers of Furniture Fittings with a global turnover exceeding 1.5 billion euros. In India, Hettich started operations at the dawn of the new millennium and, within a short span of time, gained an undisputed leadership position in the Indian furniture fittings industry. This year, the company celebrates 25 years of its operation in India, with the theme of 'Built to Lead', a powerful articulation of the journey and leadership mindset shaping its future.

Hettich's product portfolio comprises a repertoire of Furniture Fittings, Architectural Hardware, Blaupunkt Built-in Appliances and Furniture Lights, providing magical interior solutions for all residential and commercial spaces. It is the recipient of ET Edge 'Best Brands' (2022 - 2025), 'Most Preferred Brand' 2025, and 'Most Trusted Brands of India' (2023 - 2027) by Marksmen Daily recognitions for its unwavering customer trust and strong brand equity. Hettich India has also been recognised among the Top 50 India's Best Workplaces™ in Manufacturing (Large Category). (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)