'Honey Beaute' by Umaira Habib empowers women with their herbal products

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI/The PRTree): Honey Beaute, a wellness and beauty brand, is setting a benchmark with its unique range of herbal products. Their unique products which include Hair oil with herbal ingredients, Henna Body lotions, 24k gold serum with 25 herbs have become a prominent choice and are gaining tremendous momentum in the beauty and personal care industry.
Incepted in 2019, Umaira Habib, the founder of 'Honey and Beaute' focuses on yielding value for money with her carefully concocted herbal products.
"I was surprised to discover that there are a large range of expensive beauty and personal care products with the least or minimum value offered to the customers, therefore I made it a point to deliver and cover the unmet demand of the customers to buy high-value products at a reasonable price range", said Umaira, while speaking about the idea behind the brand.
Honey n Beaute since inception have products that have boosted the self-esteem of thousands of women and invoked sheer confidence in them to look better, take care of them, and feel better in their own manner. Realizing the fact that the market has a wide range of expensive beauty and personal care products with the minimum value offered, she made it a point to deliver the unmet demand of the customers to provide with high-value products at a reasonable price range.
"I believe it is all about giving back to the customers, making them feel happy about themselves, and raising their self-confidence to a great level. It is extremely important for me as an entrepreneur to provide a product which is value for money for the customers, we are opening our products to bigger and better markets in India and in near future, across the globe", Umaira further added.
The founder and CEO is a young mother and is pursuing a course for beauty and personal care management from Kolkata which will equip her better in running her beauty venture successfully. Having reached over 25000 customers in a short span, their brand is being backed by several influencers such as Rashmika Mandanna, Ishwarya Menon, Janani Iyer, Aalya Manasa, Youtuber Ahmed Meeran, etc and has launched several exciting offers and products on their website (https://www.honeynbeaute.com)
