Housing.com launches 6th Edition of Happy New Homes 2023

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Proptech major Housing.com has announced the launch of the latest edition of its signature online property event, Happy New Homes 2023. To run virtually between February 15 and March 15, the mega property event would showcase real estate projects by leading developers in India's 27 cities.

Coming in the backdrop of favourable market conditions, the event is slated to be the biggest in terms of collection and participation for REA India. During the virtual event, which provides consumers an option to buy and sell virtually with the utmost ease through the use of the latest technology enablers, properties from across price segments in India's mega cities as well as Tier-II and Tier-III markets would be up for grabs.

Over 500 developers will be showcasing their more than 800 housing projects during the month-long gala event which is expected to see participation from nearly 2,500 channel partners. Some of the leading developers participating in the gala event include Panchsheel, Kohinoor Group, Kalpataru, Mahagun, Casagrand and many others.

Through its high-decibel, multi-channel promotional campaign, the Gurgaon-headquartered company expects to reach over 45 million users. Last year's event, through its omni-channel marketing campaign, achieved a reach of 42 million users.

While providing a contactless home-buying experience to its audience, the company has put on display a 3D virtual booth to offer users an experience of a real property kiosk. To make this year's event more exciting from the point of view of developers and sellers, the REA India-owned company has also added new services for re-engaging with consumers and introduced listings of commercial spaces to maximize presence and better audience targeting.

"All data indicate an extremely high positive buyer sentiment in the backdrop of favourable home purchase conditions. Even though past editions of this annual event have been all highly successful, we expect this year's Happy New Home event to break all records and help the Housing platform enable all-time high deals," says Amit Masaldan, National Business Head, Housing.com.

To make their offers attractive, several freebies have been made part of the package deals by real estate developers during the Happy New Homes 2023 event. Among the incentives on offer are free covered parking, modular kitchens, pre-installed air conditioning in bedrooms, complete waiver on a year of maintenance fee, and complete waiver of bank processing fee. Some developers are also offering 10-gram gold coins on spot booking while others are promising double penalty payment in case of project delay.

REA India (previously known as Elara Technologies Pte. Ltd.) is a part of REA Group Ltd. of Australia (ASX: REA) ("REA Group"). It is the country's leading full stack real estate technology platform that owns Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger.com.

In December 2020, REA Group acquired a controlling stake in REA India. REA Group, headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, is a multinational digital advertising business specialising in property. It operates Australia's leading residential and commercial property websites, (https://www.realestate.com.au) and (https://www.realcommercial.com.au) and owns leading portals in Hong Kong (https://www.squarefoot.com.hk) and China (https://www.realestate.com.au). REA Group also holds a significant minority shareholding in Move, Inc., operator of (https://www.realtor.com) in the US, and the PropertyGuru Group, operator of leading property sites in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia.

REA India is the only player in India that offers a full range of services in the real estate space, assisting consumers through their entire home-seeking journey all the way from initial search and discovery to financing to the final step of transaction closure. It offers advertising and listings products to real estate developers, agents & homeowners, exclusive sales and marketing solutions to builders, data and content services, and personalised search, virtual viewing, site visits, negotiations, home loans and post-sales services to consumers for both buying and renting.

REA India has a national presence with 20 offices across India with its corporate office located in Gurugram, Haryana.

Founded in 2012 and acquired by REA India in 2017, (https://housing.com/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Housing.com is India's leading full-stack proptech platform for homeowners/home seekers, landlords, developers, and real estate brokers. The company offers listings for new homes, resale homes, rentals, plots, commercial spaces and co-living spaces in India. Backed by strong research and analytics, the company's experts provide comprehensive real estate services that cover advertising and marketing, sales solutions for real estate developers, personalized search, virtual viewing, AR & VR content, home loans, end-to-end transaction services and post-transaction services to consumers for both buying and renting.

PropTiger.com is among India's leading digital real estate transaction and advisory services platform, offering a one-stop platform for buying residential real estate. Founded in 2011 with the goal to help people buy their dream homes, PropTiger.com leverages the power of information and the organisation's deep-rooted understanding of the real estate sector to bring simplicity, transparency and trust in the home buying process. PropTiger.com helps home-buyers through the entire home-buying process through a mix of technology-enabled tools as well as on-ground support. The company offers researched information about various localities and properties and provides guidance on matters pertaining to legal paperwork and loan assistance to successfully fulfil a transaction.

Makaan.com was acquired by REA India in May 2015, with a vision to establish a true "marketplace" in real estate. Makaan.com has quickly emerged as the preferred partner for consumers looking to rent, buy or sell a home. Makaan.com offers its online consumers maximum property options and has become one of the largest advertising platforms in online real estate in India.

