Hyderabad E-Mobility Week - Driving a Sustainable Future

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): As the world is moving towards a sustainable future by adopting EV technologies, the Government of Telangana is all set to host the Hyderabad E-Mobility Week from 5th-11th February 2023, which will showcase global leaders, eminent academicians, business leaders and policymakers discussing the future of sustainable mobility.

The week will also showcase the global EV ecosystem and provide a platform for the world to witness the strengths & capabilities of the global electric vehicle industry, along with significant international participation.

Speaking about the E-Mobility week, Shri K.T. Rama Rao, Minister for IT E & C, MA & UD and Industries & Commerce said, "With the Hyderabad E-Mobility week, Telangana is all set to showcase its prowess in the EV segment to the world. We were one of the first states to launch the electric vehicle and energy storage policy and the state, being a pioneer in adopting sustainability also aims to be an attractive investment destination in the EV segment."

"As Telangana drives the faster adoption of electric vehicles, it aspires to be not just self-sufficient, but also a global hub for electric vehicles and energy storage systems' manufacturing. We are delighted to host the E-Mobility Week in our state," added Shri Rama Rao.

Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I & C) and Information Technology (IT), Govt. of Telangana said, "Telangana has created a friendly environment for the domestic and global EV companies to come and set up their base in the state and the Hyderabad E-Mobility week resonates with the govt's vision of spearheading the electric vehicle revolution in the country.''

The key events during Hyderabad E-Mobility Week will include -:

RALL-E HYDERABAD (5th February 2023) - The Hyderabad e-Mobility Week will kick off with RALL-E HYDERABAD, a first-of-its-kind EV rally where thousands of EV enthusiasts including male and female drivers will be riding their 2/3/4 wheelers electric and buses to spread the message of sustainable mobility and the depth of EV adoption in the city.

Separate rallies will also be started from Bengaluru and Pune they will culminate in Hyderabad simultaneously.

Mobility Next Hyderabad (6th February 2023) - The sustainable mobility summit will be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre and will showcase global leaders, eminent academics, and policymakers discussing the future of sustainable mobility. The event will feature a mix of activities such as panel discussions, keynote speeches, and networking sessions by prominent stakeholders in the global sustainable mobility ecosystem.

Many eminent industry leaders including Bhavish Aggarwal (Founder & CEO, Ola), Suman Mishra (CEO, Mahindra Electric), Tarun Mehta (Co-Founder & CEO, Ather), Prabhjeet Singh (President, Uber India South Asia), Christian Cahn von Seelen (Executive Director, SKODA Auto Volkswagen India), Kamal Bali (President & MD, Volvo Group India), and Arina Cosac (Head of Climate Change Policy, British High Commission New Delhi) among others will be attending the summit.

CASE StartUp Challenge (7th February 2023) - The Government of Telangana has initiated a grand challenge inviting Indian start-ups to showcase innovative, viable and scalable solutions in Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric (C.A.S.E.) mobility.

For participating in the challenge, the start-up should register and submit their presentations within the timelines on the Grand Challenge website. Registration for the StartUp challenge has started.

Hyderabad E-Motor Show 2023 (8th - 10th February 2023) - As part of the Hyderabad e-Mobility Week, the city will be hosting one of the first EV expos in India - Hyderabad E-Motor Show 2023 which will be organised at the Hitex Exhibition Centre and will include the widest collection of electric vehicles, charging infrastructure and energy storage solutions.

The Hyderabad E-Motor show will see the unveiling & launch of many e-vehicles by top automobile companies. While Mahindra will be showcasing Pininfarina Battista, Stellantis NV will be launching its Citroen eC3 car. The motor show will also see the launch of India's 1st unique EV skateboard MULA by Urban Sphere along with the launch of Quantum Energy's electric vehicle Plasma (2W).

The show will also feature other launches, events, and innovations in the sector.

Hyderabad E-Prix (10th - 11th February 2023) - The much-awaited Hyderabad E-Prix, the first-ever formula E-race in India, will take place over two days. Formula E is the premier electric single-seater racing series in the world governed by the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA).

Some of the fastest single-seater e-cars, Global OEMs, 11 of the most competitive constructors, and 22 of the fastest drivers in the world would be participating in the E-Prix.

Telangana is one of the first states in India to launch a progressive Electric Vehicle & Energy Storage Systems Policy as it has a growing technology footprint which also welcomed numerous global IT players to the state. Through policy and infrastructure support, Telangana aims to be one of the top destinations in the world for EV and Battery innovation, manufacturing and sales.

The state has also attracted investments from key EV companies such as Fisker, Olectra, Hyundai, Biliti Electric and ZF Group.

The E-Mobility week is supported by top industry names like Mahindra, Ola, Volvo, Amara Raja batteries, CII and Uber among others. Several exclusive launches of electric vehicles featuring celebrities, industry & business leaders and other dignitaries will also be held during the week.

