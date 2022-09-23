Hyundai Mobis introduces "Touring Accessories" and "Tyres" by collaborating with Thule and Apollo Tyres Limited

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Raising yet another bar in Genuine Accessories on all parameters viz. trend-setting style, futuristic design and robust performance, Mobis India, a well-established player in supplying high-quality automotive parts and accessories for Hyundai Motors India has launched "Touring Accessories" in collaboration with Thule and a range of Tyres with Apollo Tyres Limited to add that zing in your driving experience. This launch is a reiteration of Mobis' brand promise to equip car lovers with most advanced and reliable genuine parts and accessories.

Touring Accessories are targeted mainly for SUV customers (Tucson, Creta, Venue, Kona) who are setting out on long drives to enjoy uninterrupted smooth journeys. It comes with three broad categories - Roof Box, Roof Basket and Bike Carrier that are easy to mount on car using fitment tools in about 30 to 40 mins. Additionally, they are aerodynamic in shape with sleek design to prevent wind resistance and are capable of taking higher loads as well.

Adding to the product lineup, Hyundai Mobis in collaboration with a renowned company Apollo Tyres Limited has introduced a range of Tyres in various sizes starting from R12, R13, R14, R15, R16, R17 to suit your Hyundai cars.

Speaking on the new product line-up and strategic collaboration with Apollo Tyres Limited and Thule, Yong Goon Park, Managing Director, Mobis India - AS Parts Division remarked, "Innovation has always been our pillar and key differentiator in the market. Our R & D team keeps ear on the ground to explore and elevate customers to the next level of driving by adding more value in terms of design and functionality. While launching Touring Accessories and tyres, we have set high standards and perfected product fitment to make your driving truly special. These products are perfectly in sync with our global standards on stringent parameters. Through our Pan India dealer network, customers will be able to pick up these and add value to their cars."

Incepted in 1977, Hyundai Mobis has carved a distinct niche for itself as a major automotive parts supplier worldwide. It enjoys a wide network of its own Parts Distribution Centers (PDCs) operating in various Metropolitan cities and Hyundai Authorized Dealers/MOBIS Authorized Distributors spread across India. Operating across the globe, MOBIS India exports after-sales parts and accessories through its network of overseas distributors to millions of Hyundai cars annually sold in overseas market.

