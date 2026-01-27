VMPL New Delhi [India], January 27: ICCS, a global Digital Transformation company delivering AI-powered technology platforms and enterprise solutions, today announced the appointment of Akshat Bhatnagar as Head - Operations. Akshat brings nearly 25 years of extensive experience across the BPO and digital services ecosystem, with deep expertise in operations leadership, service delivery, and large-scale transformation programs. Prior to joining ICCS, he served as Vice President - Operations at Accenture, where he led complex, multi-geo operations and delivered measurable improvements in operational efficiency, scalability, and customer experience. A seasoned leader, Akshat is known for building high-performing teams, executing seamless enterprise-scale transitions, and driving operational excellence through process transformation, automation, and analytics-led execution--capabilities that align strongly with ICCS's digital-first transformation agenda.

He holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Mathematics and Statistics from Allahabad University, bringing strong analytical depth alongside hands-on operational leadership. In his new role, Akshat will play a key role in strengthening ICCS's global delivery operations, scaling digital transformation programs, and enhancing value for enterprise clients. His appointment supports ICCS's continued focus on delivering technology-enabled, human-centered transformation outcomes at scale. "We are thrilled to welcome Akshat to the ICCS family," said Divij Singhal, CEO of ICCS. "His deep industry knowledge and proven track record in managing large-scale transitions arrive at a pivotal time as we expand our footprint. Akshat's leadership will be vital in enhancing stakeholder value and ensuring we remain at the forefront of BPO excellence." ICCS continues to invest in leadership talent to support its mission of co-powering enterprise growth through intelligent technology, operational efficiency, and human empathy.

About ICCS ICCS DigX is a leading Digital Transformation company enabling enterprises to modernize operations, elevate customer experiences, and achieve scalable, sustainable growth. With a strong focus on technology-led innovation, ICCS helps organizations streamline processes, enhance revenue & efficiency, and remain competitive in an increasingly dynamic digital landscape. As a trusted transformation partner headquartered in Noida, ICCS delivers data-driven, AI-powered solutions across customer experience, omnichannel engagement, intelligent automation, and workflow optimization--empowering enterprises to make smarter decisions and drive long-term business success.