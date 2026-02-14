PRNewswire Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 14: ICFAI Business School (IBS) officially commences its annual selection process today at the IBS Hyderabad campus. Running through February 22, this is the entry point for students aspiring to join any of the nine IBS campuses across India. The IBS selection process is uniquely designed to be professional and encouraging, featuring a Micro Presentation and a Personal Interview that allow candidates to demonstrate their communication skills and leadership potential. A Comprehensive Experience for Candidates and Parents Beyond the evaluations, the campus is hosting interactive sessions where parents and candidates can attend seminars led by recruiters, alumni, and campus heads. Additionally:

- Financial Support: Banking partners are available on-site to assist with immediate education loan queries. - Global Academic Excellence: A key highlight this year is the special IBS Case Research Center (CRC) kiosk. Representatives are showcasing the distinct advantages of the center, which currently holds a prestigious 3rd-place global rank in the Case Impact index for 2025, following only Harvard and INSEAD. Last Call for Applications As the process opens today, last-minute applicants still have a final opportunity to secure their future, as applications remain open until the end of the day, February 14. Successful candidates will join an elite network of over 75,000 alumni, 40% of whom hold senior leadership roles and 10% of whom hold international positions. By leveraging industry-ready tools like SAP and Bloomberg during their 14-week internships, IBS students are prepared to excel in the competitive global marketplace.

Voices of Success: Candidate Testimonials A collection of testimonials from the selection process can be viewed via the following link: IBS Student Testimonials Nikhil | Experienced Professional "The experience was seamless and rewarding. If you're looking for career growth and a shift in trajectory, IBS is the place to be." With 2.5 years of solid experience at Bank of America, Nikhil knew he was ready for the next level. After watching his peers transition into roles at IDBI and Bandhan Bank post-IBS, he decided it was his turn to lead. Watch Nikhil's Story Aditi | Fresh Graduate "Because of the personalized guidance from the IBS team, the Micro Presentation and Personal Interview felt smooth, straightforward, and completely stress-free." Aditi, a graduate from National PG College, Lucknow, applied to IBS through her NMAT score and found the supportive atmosphere key to her success. Watch Aditi's Story

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)