iEnergizer wins the award for Excellence in Customer Service in the Outsourcing Industry at 7th National Awards for Excellence in Outsourcing

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): iEnergizer is a global provider of customized Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services focused on offering innovative solutions for business clients from around the world.
Our successful delivery model offers solutions covering complete customer lifecycle across BFSI, Gaming, Automotive, Healthcare, Telecom, Consumer Durables, E-commerce, Retail and Travel verticals leveraging collaborative models that are tailored to address the unique business challenges of each client and help them build brand loyalty and improve customer experience.
"Excellence in Customer Service has become a major theme for organizations across virtually all industries and this year's winners are a testament to the creativity, passion and perseverance of organization in Outsourcing Industry," said Dr R L Bhatia, Director, of the National Awards/World HRD Congress. "We are thrilled to be honoring iEnergizer as they are leading by example and making real progress on delivering the Excellence in Customer Service to so many."
"On behalf of our 20,000 employees and customers, I thank National Awards for this wonderful award. Their dedication and excellence earned this honor for iEnergizer," said Adarsh Kumar, Chief Operating Officer, after receiving the award.
Kumar, further added, "Services are a strategic lever for our customers and vital to our customer-obsessed company value, iEnergizer brings together the expertise, technology, and best practices to guide enterprises in setting their CX vision and enabling successful execution worldwide. The Excellence in Customer Services award recognition provides further validation for how iEnergizer is supporting customers and empowering them to unleash their own customer experience excellence and turn into a competitive advantage."
The National Awards are in the 7th year. It is a premium forum bringing elite marketers, brand custodians and creative honchos together under one roof from across India.
The Awards bring the best industry professionals who have made the outstanding contribution in the industry.
We partner with our clients to help them stay ahead of the curve through transformational solutions in order to reimagine business processes and deliver increased efficiency, deeper insights and superior outcomes.
We are always persistent in our efforts towards unceasing enhancement and deliver on our promises, every time.
At iEnergizer, we believe that working with our clients is like an opportunity that helps us generate mutual business values for our clients and us.
This story is provided by NewsVoir.
