IIIT Hyderabad opens Admission for M.Tech in Product Design and Management

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): IIIT Hyderabad has opened Monsoon admissions for the second batch of its M.Tech program in Product Design & Management.

The program aims to create market and human-centered design-aware technologists, product designers, product managers, and startup founders who conceptualize, define, design technology products and connect them with the user needs and the markets.

The curriculum empowers graduates to understand the convergence of technology, human-centered design, markets, and the business of products. The program can create new products, initiate startups, or groom early career IT professionals to become technology product managers for technology companies, specifically around information technologies.

The M.Tech program includes courses around understanding technology products, the convergence of technology, human-centered design, markets & business, product design, development and management, and products from emerging technologies (research). In the second year, an extended program project helps create product-translating ideas into deep technology products that connect with markets and deliver a delightful user experience.

According to Prof. Raman Saxena, Human Centered Design/HCI Faculty, PDM program, "Creating a successful product requires a good understanding of how the users (humans) use your products and not just how you think they use your product. Just a technology-centric or a market/business-centric approach of product creation tends to miss out on the real issues and needs of the real users leading to products that are not valued by their customers. Integrating technology and business approach with the human-centered design for product development is the key to staying ahead of your competitors. The PDM program is designed integrating and achieving a balance of technology, human-centered design and business with a specific focus on ICT products and services to start with."

There are multiple channels of admissions, based on initial screening and subsequent interviews:

Early career IT graduates/working professionals: With 1+ years of IT experience (experience may be waived in some cases), through GATE or CEED exams.

Startups: Through an application reviewed by an expert committee that will evaluate the idea, tech & market viability, and the founder's background.

Industry/self-sponsored: Mid-level professionals with 5+ years of experience, either development managers or architects or product managers, sponsored by their employers.

Application deadline 8 May, 2022

More details at (https://pdm.iiit.ac.in)

The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact.

Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.

Website: (https://www.iiit.ac.in)

