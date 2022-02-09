IIT Bombay & Washington University in St. Louis start EMBA batch 7 for professionals

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI/PNN): IIT Bombay and Washington University in St. Louis have come together to offer the Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) degree course to senior and mid-career working professionals with a minimum ten years of job experience.
After successfully completing 6 batches, batch 7 started today in the campus of IIT Bombay.
EMBA is aimed at providing professionals and entrepreneurs with in-depth functional and broad industrial domain knowledge, enrich their integrated perspective, upgrade and enhance their managerial skills and help them develop, personally and professionally, so that they can fast-track their careers.
Talking about the joint venture, Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay said, "We are happy to have Washington University as our partner. We have had fruitful association together for last 5 years and we look forward to new batch of professionals joining us. It will be exciting to see new talent emerge from the collaboration."
Delighted with the partnership and looking forward to the new batch, Andrew Martin, Chancellor, Washington University in St. Louis, says, "The current wave of global growth has already shifted its epicentre to Asia and India. We have already seen thought-leadership emerging from 'made-in-India' managers who are successful leaders in global renowned institutions that significantly impact the world we live in today. This will only grow in the future."
"I foresee this collaboration as an important milestone on the journey of producing world-class talent and future global leaders", asserts Gopal Shukla, CEO - IIT Bombay - Washington University in St. Louis Joint Venture.
The 18-month, 20-modules EMBA course will be conducted primarily in Mumbai over 17 months with a 14-day residency in Washington DC and St. Louis. The focus is on making leadership succeed and allowing change-management to thrive. This is the only degree in the world to confer a degree from both an Indian and an American university.
EMBA is a program that increases not just chances of promotions for its graduates, but also gives them the ability to change career paths and start new ventures. Batch 7 will move into a specially created high-tech classroom in IIT Bombay's campus in Powai.
