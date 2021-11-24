IIT Kharagpur has released Mock test: GATE 2022 Exam

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI/Oswaal Books): IIT Kharagpur is organizing the Graduate Aptitude Test (GATE 2022) this year.
Candidates who wish to join various graduate and post-graduate courses in engineering and science give the GATE exam which is conducted every year.
The GATE 2022 exam comes with 29 papers where students need to choose two papers in a combination from the given list. This year, two new subject papers were added to the list for the candidates, one of which is Geomatics Engineering and another one is Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering.
Pattern: The GATE 2022 Exam:
The GATE 2022 Exam has been categorized into three different types of questions like multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type questions (NAT). It would be a computer-based test (CBT) with a duration of 3 hours.
IIT Kharagpur released their online Mock Test:
On Tuesday, IIT Kharagpur had released an online Mock test for the candidates of the GATE 2022 exam where candidates can understand the real process of selection of right answers, save those answers and then submit those answers.
With the help of Mocks, candidates can easily calculate their abilities and learning capabilities. As per the GATE 2022 official website, it is scheduled to be held in February 2022. You can visit the official website of The GATE 2022 (https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/index.html)
Choose the right preparation material:
It is very important to choose the right material for studying the GATE Exam 2022. Preparation becomes finer if the study plan and material are appropriate as it would help the candidate to rank them up and also be able to make clarity on the concepts.
Students need to prepare themselves wisely and go for more practice papers. If candidates really wish to prepare with ease, you can go with Oswaal previous year-solved question papers for GATE 2022 Exams. You will get different methods to ace your preparation with previous year's solved practice papers like:
12 Years Solved Papers 2010-2021 (Year-wise) with detailed explanations
2 Sample Question Papers - Smart Answer key with detailed explanations.
Blended Learning (Print and online support)
Tips & Tricks to Crack the Exam in the first attempt
GATE Qualifying Cut-offs and Highest Marks of 2021 and 2020- Steam-wise
GATE General Aptitude 2021 to 2017 - Trend Analysis
GATE Score Calculation
Mind Maps and concept learnings
Here is the recommended link for previous year solved question papers for GATE examination 2022 click here (https://bit.ly/3HJbXEh)
