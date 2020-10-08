Immersive Technology Start-up, Question What's Real, appoints Darshan Lama, as Its Chief Commercial Officer

JUST IN
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Darshan Lama, who was previously working with Expedia, driving their XR initiatives, has been appointed as the Chief Commercial officer by Question What's Real™, an immersive technology upstart.

In his new role, Darshan will be overseeing the objectives and implementation of all commercial strategies, leading programs, partnerships & project management along with supporting integrated sales and marketing activities at QWR.

"The value that Darshan brings to our team, is that of what manure does when a plant is maturing to a tree. We need strong branches, roots & trunk. Thank you Darshan for entrusting us," said Suraj Ravi, CEO & Founder, QWR.

"It's the amalgamation of Suraj's vision for QWR and the sheer energy, dedication and the vast knowhow of the XR industry that he possesses got me excited. The nimble and agile nature of the operations and a clear path ahead in terms of what they want to achieve and my role in it sealed the deal," shared Darshan Lama, CCO, Question What's Real™ (QWR).

"I'm very optimistic about the potential and future success of XR in redefining how human computer interaction will evolve. Spatial computing is the way forward and we are at the cusp of that transition wherein we are already seeing some real traction. This would open new doorways for our youth, in terms of immersive learning, entertainment, content creation and distribution, generating more jobs and further boosting our economy. And while everyone soon will be engulfed in this new epoch, I want to be riding this new wave instead of watching it from the shores," he further added.

Darshan brings over 15 years' experience in technology, AR, VR, customer support, sales, with expertise in XR Development & it's real world applications. He has worked with some of the most well-known fortune 500 companies including AOL, Dell, Yahoo, Microsoft, Nestle and Expedia.

An avid gamer, an aspiring speed-cuber, Darshan is an emerging tech enthusiast who wants to make the best of technology accessible and affordable for the masses in India.

First Published: Thu, October 08 2020. 16:30 IST

