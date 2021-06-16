iMocha becomes the world's largest AI-powered skills assessment platform; draws praise from Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): Backed by its 2000 plus strong skills library, iMocha has achieved the distinction of becoming the world's largest AI-powered skills assessment platform.

The platform is used extensively by its 300 plus global clientele for pre-employment screening, IT & technical recruiting, university recruitment, lateral hiring, diversity hiring, and upskilling.

Using iMocha, customers can assess candidates on skills such as Application Development, Cloud, Cyber Security, Digital Skills, Enterprise Applications, Infrastructure Management, Quality Assurance & Engineering, and Business Communication to name a few. They can build customized assessments or use pre-built ones to test candidates' skills objectively and accurately while reducing hiring time and costs by as much as 60 per cent.

Praising iMocha's innovative skill assessment platform, Satya Nadella, CEO - Microsoft said, "We worked with a start-up, iMocha, where they built out this skilling API, which allows managers to be able to really increase the pace of hiring for the open jobs and the skills matching. So that's the type of innovation we are seeing."

"We are delighted that our rapid skill library development model has catapulted us to become the world's largest AI-powered skills assessment platform. We meet all hiring requirements of our customers and enable them to assess candidates without any scope for bias. Moreover, our intelligent remote proctoring features have been a huge hit since remote hiring became a norm. We have deployed several game-changing innovations and more are in the pipeline that will further consolidate our leadership position," said Amit Mishra, Co-founder & CEO - iMocha.

"Our platform is robust, scalable, and offers a comprehensive suite of reporting and analytics that empowers our customers to build operational excellence in their hiring processes. 4 of the top 10 IT consulting companies in the world are our customers, which is a testimony of the value that our platform adds to an organization's hiring processes," added Sujit Karpe, Co-founder & CTO - iMocha.

