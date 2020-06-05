JUST IN
Dalmia Healthcare starts clinical trial with its ayurvedic composition to treat COVID-19
Impetus celebrates World Environment Day with a promise to act #ForNature

ANI Press Release  |  New Delhi [India]  

Impetus Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd celebrates World Environment Day by encouraging its people to act for nature, for themselves and for future generations.

The organization runs effective campaigns in tandem with the United Nation's motto for the World Environment Day 2020, inspiring to 'build back better' for people and planet.

Among the several initiatives, the organization seeks employees to shake hands with nature to nurture greenery and plant more trees to build a clean, green and positive environment around.

They encourage Reduce, Reuse and Recycle of resources and urge people to consume with care.

"We are committed to a better, safer and healthier tomorrow. We need to become active stewards of our planet and inspire others to do the same," said Sanjeev Agrawal, VP Operations & Human Empowerment on this initiative.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
