PNN

New Delhi [India], May 7: In a significant move to empower India's working professionals, IMTS Institute has officially announced the launch of its Work Integrated Learning Program (WILP). This industry-focused course is designed to help employed individuals upgrade their qualifications without leaving their jobs. The WILP program is gaining nationwide attention as it bridges the gap between academic learning and real-world industry experience.

What is the WILP Course?

The Work Integrated Learning Program (WILP) is a specially designed academic program that allows working professionals to earn a UGC-recognized degree while continuing their employment. It combines online classes, practical training, and project-based learning to ensure students gain both theoretical knowledge and hands-on industry exposure.