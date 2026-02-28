A high-level delegation of industry leaders from India, the United Kingdom, and Europe met the Hon'ble President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan

VMPL New Delhi [India], February 27: Xynteo, supported by Aditya Birla Group and powered by Hindalco Industries Limited, convened the India Exchange 2026 in New Delhi on 24-25 February, bringing together senior leaders from business, finance, technology, and civil society across India, the United Kingdom, and Europe to propose and advance an India-UK/Europe Green Corridor--a cross-border, industry-led platform designed to accelerate industrial decarbonisation, clean mobility, and circularity at scale. The India Exchange 2026 was instrumental in mobilising participants to collectively define the Green Corridor's vision, mission, and outline its framework in the context of the recent Free Trade Agreements negotiations between India and the UK/Europe.

On the eve of the Exchange, a delegation of senior leaders from across metals and mining, energy, clean mobility, circularity, finance, and clean technology sectors--from India, the UK, and Europe--led by Padma Bhushan Smt. Rajashree Birla, Chairperson, Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiative and Rural Development, met the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The delegation, which included senior leaders from Xynteo, Aditya Birla Group, Hindalco Industries Limited, UltraTech, Thermax, Volvo Group, Bayer CropScience, Energy Efficiency Services Limited, Leon Capital, and Origination Foundation, briefed the President on the intent and ambition of the India Exchange 2026 and presented her with a compendium on actionable pathways to operationalise the proposed Green Corridor, moving beyond dialogue to the implementation of lighthouse projects, cross-border alliances, and commercially viable collaborations between businesses in India and the UK/Europe.

Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries Limited, said, "The India Exchange 2026 marked a meaningful shift for the Green Corridor from intent to action. Business leaders from India, the UK, and Europe are now not just aligned on the vision, but committed to delivering it. Innovators and start-ups are already seeding the lighthouse projects that will define this corridor. Most importantly, we leave with something concrete: partners on board, collaborative projects underway, and the Green Corridor no longer an ambition on a page, but a collaboration in motion." Vipul Kumar, Partner and Managing Director India, Xynteo, said, "Now, with trade agreements in place and geopolitical alignments shifting, there is a rare window for a deep, strategic partnership between India, the UK, and Europe. This is where the Green Corridor comes in. Building on the foundations already laid, the Green Corridor is designed to catalyse commercially viable collaborations, technology transfer, and investment flows that deliver climate and people-positive impact at scale."

India marks the first leg of a two-part Exchange; later this year, participants will reconvene in London to build on the foundations laid in New Delhi--broadening collaboration across geographies, formalising the Green Corridor's governance structure, and advancing the partnerships, pilots, and capital commitments seeded at this Exchange. Together, the two Exchanges are designed to establish the Green Corridor as a lasting, cross-geography coalition that works towards a green industrial future shared between India and the UK/Europe. Key discussions at the India Exchange 2026 centred around the strategic architecture of the Green Corridor--its design principles, governance framework, and core mechanisms for translating cross-border collaboration into viable projects; how collaborative platforms such as the Green Corridor can turn the India-UK and India-Europe FTA frameworks into bankable projects and industrial scale outcomes; the importance of setting intentions and vision to building lasting organisations, and how that can become the principle to build the Green Corridor between India and the UK/Europe; how corporates can navigate regulatory uncertainty, geopolitical changes, capital diversions, and continue to build on their sustainability vision; how corporates and founders can access transition capital better; and how corporates can create forward-leaning architecture that aims to convert the biggest blockers to technology access into accelerants for progress.

Notable speakers at the event includedMrs Birla, Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries Limited, Harsh Mariwala, Founder and Chairman, Marico, Ajay Mathur, Former Director General, International Solar Alliance, Ashish Bhandari, MD and CEO, Thermax Limited, Atul Satija, Founder and CEO, The/Nudge Institute, Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, Confederation of Indian Industry, Kamal Bali, President and MD, Volvo India, Kartikey Hariyani, Founder and CEO, Charge Zone, Riddhima Yadav, Former Vice President, Brookfield Asset Management and Advisor, All Aboard Fund, Shalabh Tandon, South Asia Regional Head of Operations and Climate Change, International Finance Corporation, Simon Wiebusch, CEO & Country Divisional Head, Bayer CropScience, Dr. SSV Ramakumar, Greenko Group, Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of AM Green, and Wen-Yu Weng, Executive Lead - Critical Mineral, Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

About Xynteo Xynteo is a specialist business advisory firm, based in Europe and India, on a mission to help global organisations and investors accelerate sustainable impact and value creation. In a market dominated by traditional consultancies, Xynteo is disrupting the status quo. Our work goes beyond 'just strategy' to transform complex decarbonisation, energy transition and circularity challenges into practical, actionable pathways for commercial success. By forging long-term partnerships with our clients, leveraging our expertise and extensive alliance ecosystem, we empower companies to identify, realise, and scale opportunities at all stages of their value creation journey. Our tailored solutions help organisations achieve meaningful, measurable results. We unlock systemic challenges through collaboration, devise sustainable value strategies, bring to life economically viable transformation, and generate impact across the investor portfolio lifecycle.

Learn more about us at xynteo.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)