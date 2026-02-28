VMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 28: As India accelerates its industrial growth cycle, SKF, a global leader in technology and engineering solutions is sharpening its focus on enabling the sectors that form the backbone of the country's economy- energy, railways, steel and heavy industries. Speaking during his visit to India, Joakim Landholm, Senior Vice President, Global Commercial & Operations, SKF Group, underscored that India's infrastructure expansion, rail modernization and renewable energy push align directly with SKF Industrial's global strengths. "India is more than a growth market. It is a strategic hub for future-ready industrial development," he noted. "Our sole aim is to help customers scale faster, operate more reliably and transition sustainably."

SKF's India Industrial strategy is anchored in application-led engineering, advanced manufacturing and resilient supply chains designed to support accelerating industrial demand. Sustainability is embedded at the core of operations - from low-carbon steel sourcing and circular material practices to advanced sensor-enabled bearings built for integrated renewable energy players. SKF's facilities in India already source more than 98% renewable energy and some of them are certified water positive, reinforcing the company's commitment to responsible manufacturing while demonstrating strong sustainability progress. Landholm's visit to India comes in the backdrop of the major announcement of developing a new greenfield manufacturing facility in Pune, backed by an investment of ₹653 crore. The facility will serve rising industrial demand and strengthen SKF's localization roadmap, deepening India's role in its global supply network.

Highlighting partnerships, Landholm said, "SKF exists to solve the critical challenges that powers a country's growth. Our partners see us not just as suppliers, but as long-term collaborators delivering forward-looking solutions. This trust is built on over a century of customer-centric innovation and dedication of our teams who continuously push boundaries to deliver clean, intelligent solutions. Our commitment remains to deepen these partnerships and shared ambition to solve for the next generation industrial challenges and shape the future of manufacturing together." As global supply chains recalibrate, SKF is reinforcing India's position as a strategic manufacturing and innovation base - delivering best-in-class technology and sustainable solutions that enable the country's next phase of industrial growth.

