India's awaited AI enabled retail clinic is set to launch in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI/ATK): AkosMD Healthcare, a leading B2B health-tech start-up is all set to open its first smart automated retail clinic in the NCR region.

It aims to provide integrated telemedicine services for doctors, insurance players and clinics & hospitals. These clinics will be extending care for examining vitals.

AkosMD Healthcare's integrated portal is designed with a simple and practical layout to guide the user during their assessment by minimising guesswork and making virtual consultations seamless. Patients have access to most of their medical needs in one-patient portal.

It provides comprehensive telemedicine support, integrated care management platform (records, analytics, and awareness), Labs and Medicine Support Network, Insurance Tie ups, Clinical Behavioural Wellness and Lifestyle solutions.

"We are excited to launch our first AI/AR enabled retail clinic here in the NCR region, as a part of Phase-I of our operations. Gradually, we will spread across other parts of India in Phase-II over the next six months to a year," said Amit Kumar, Managing Director, AkosMD Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

"The AI/AR enabled medical station would also be able to hold patient's continuous self-examination with diagnostic tools to collect and store vital signs and parameters," said Kumar. "While the software collects the symptoms, identifies the diagnostic possibilities, and formulates a treatment plan, the remote provider (doctor) will access the evaluation and confirm the diagnosis as well as the treatment plan along with an onsite assistant to help with the process, as needed," added Kumar.

This Noida headquartered health-tech start-up currently offers a highly secure tele-consultation platform integrated with a system capable of flexible scheduling, patient data handling, healthcare record management, payment processing, white-label branding among many other features.

Started in 2020, AkosMD Healthcare wants to position itself as a key player in the evolving area of tech-based healthcare and wellness management services and use technology & innovation to create comprehensive solutions for 'Primary & Preventive Healthcare.'

According to Kumar, there is a huge scope to grow in the Indian Health-tech market which comprises of six segments- Telemedicine, e-pharmacy, fitness, wellness, healthcare, IT, Analytics, Home healthcare and Personal Health management.

This segment is currently worth about $2 billion, which is less than 1% of the overall healthcare industry in India. According to a recent report, the Indian Health-tech market is expected to grow at a 39% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY 2020-23 and is expected to reach USD $50 billion by 2023.

