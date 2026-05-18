India's most influential education platform returns for its third edition, uniting policymakers, global academics, technologists, and innovators to shape the future of learning.

PRNewswire New Delhi [India], May 18: The Economic Times announced the 3rd edition of the ETEducation Annual Education Summit 2026, scheduled for June 11-12, 2026 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi. Themed 'India's Education Revolution: For the World, With the World', the summit underscores India's growing stature as a global education powerhouse -- driven by landmark policy reforms, cutting-edge technological innovation, and a rapidly expanding learner base. India's most influential education platform returns for its third edition, uniting policymakers, global academics, technologists, and innovators to shape the future of learning. Bringing together over 200 speakers, 6,000+ attendees, and 300+ education partners, the summit is poised to be one of India's largest and most consequential gatherings in the education sector. It will serve as a high-impact platform for dialogue, collaboration, and actionable solutions at the intersection of policy, pedagogy, and technology.

India is in the midst of one of the most sweeping education transformations in recent history. Anchored by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 -- the country's first major policy overhaul in over three decades -- the sector is witnessing a fundamental reimagining of curriculum, pedagogy, institutional governance, and global engagement. With over 250 million students enrolled across schools and higher education institutions, and one of the world's fastest-growing EdTech ecosystems, India's education journey is increasingly shaping global learning paradigms. Initiatives in digital inclusion, AI-led personalised learning, and skilling for a new economy are transforming classrooms -- from rural government schools to premier research universities.

The summit will bring together India's foremost education leaders, policymakers, and global practitioners across 40+ knowledge sessions and panel discussions, closed-door roundtables with senior government officials, and an EdTech & Innovation Expo showcasing AI-powered learning tools and future-ready classroom solutions. An investor pitch platform will connect emerging EdTech startups with leading venture capital firms, while live demos, workshops, and ET Studios will offer hands-on engagement and real-time insights from global thought leaders. Across its two-day programme, key themes will span AI and digital transformation in classrooms; NEP 2020 implementation -- from policy to practice; workforce readiness and skilling for a $5 trillion economy; global education collaboration and cross-border partnerships; and equity, access, and inclusion -- ensuring quality learning reaches every student, irrespective of geography, gender, or background.

The summit will host a distinguished cross-section of senior government officials, policymakers, global academic leaders, school and university administrators, industry representatives, and technology innovators. Among the key confirmed attendees are: * Sribharat Mathukumilli -- Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha, Visakhapatnam) * Amitabh Kant -- Chancellor, NIIT University, and former CEO, NITI Aayog * Sanjay Kumar -- Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, Government of India * Debashree Mukherjee -- Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India Additional speakers spanning academia, government, civil society, and the private sector will be announced in the weeks ahead. A flagship highlight of the summit, the Education Excellence Awards will recognise and celebrate pioneering institutions, inspired educators, and breakthrough innovators who are driving meaningful, lasting change across India's education landscape. The awards serve as a benchmark for excellence and a platform to amplify best practices from across the country.

As India prepares to add nearly 100 million people to its workforce by 2030, the imperative to build an education system that is equitable, future-ready, and globally competitive has never been greater. Platforms like the ETEducation Annual Education Summit 2026 play a vital role in aligning educational ambition with economic and societal necessity. Powered by Google Cloud, Co-powered by Rabindranath Tagore University, In Association with Vertoz, the summit aims to translate ideas into impact, foster partnerships that transcend borders, and reinforce India's position at the forefront of global education leadership. The 3rd edition promises to be the most ambitious yet -- a definitive moment for India's education revolution.

Join the conversation and be a part of the movement redefining the academic world. Register now at: https://education.economictimes.indiatimes.com/annual-education-summit Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981907/ETEducation_Annual_Summit_2026.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)