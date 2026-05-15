PNN

New Delhi [India], May 14: In a landmark initiative aimed at advancing stroke education and neurovascular care in India, iCURE Stroke & CREST Neurosciences have announced the launch of the iCURE Stroke & CREST Stroke Conclave 2026, a first-of-its-kind academic platform dedicated exclusively to stroke specialization, neurointervention, and multidisciplinary stroke management.

Scheduled to be held from 29-31 May 2026 at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram, the conclave will bring together leading neurologists, neurointerventionists, neurosurgeons, stroke physicians, researchers, and healthcare professionals from India and across the globe.

The initiative by iCURE Stroke is focused on strengthening awareness, education, and rapid-response systems for stroke care in India, particularly for acute ischemic stroke, one of the leading causes of mortality and long-term disability worldwide. The conclave will serve as a collaborative platform to discuss evolving stroke therapies, thrombolysis protocols, mechanical thrombectomy, neurovascular imaging, rehabilitation, and AI-driven innovations in neuroscience.