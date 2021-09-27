Indian Business Delegation to Tanzania announced at the India Ghana Summit 2021

High Commissioner of Tanzania HE Baraka Luanda along with other delegates presenting the Certificate of Appointment to Dr. J. Shrenik Nahar, IATC Trade Commissioner for Tanzania

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI/SRV Media): (https://ieto.online) Indian Economic Trade Organization along with the (http://indafrica.in) India Africa Trade Council conducted the INDIA TANZANIA SUMMIT 2021 at the Federation of Indian Exporters Organization(FIEO) in New Delhi on the 21st September 2021 The event focused on building and strengthening India Tanzania trade relations.

The summit was inaugurated by the High Commissioner of Tanzania to India His Excellency Baraka Haran Luvanda, Amararam Gurjar, IFS, Director of the East and South Africa(E & SA) Division, Ministry of External Affairs, Dr. J. Shrenik Nahar, Trade Commissioner of Tanzania, India Africa Trade Council and Varun Jain, Chairman of the India Africa Trade Council (AfCFTA) along with the President of the Indian Economic Trade Organization Dr. Asif Iqbal. He further added, "There is a huge interest in India as African countries are looking at India and Tanzania as the Investment Hub which is an emerging region having great scope for multilateral business opportunities with its friendly business policy. India Africa Trade Council will also take the multisectoral delegation to Tanzania in November covering areas of Agribusiness, IT Development, Healthcare focusing on Oncology, Teleradiology, Artificial Intelligence and Skill Development."

"The Tanzanian High Commissioner offered to facilitate Indian Businessmen wanting to do Trade in Tanzania. The IATC Tanzania commissioner offices are expected to work directly with various ministries in Tanzania and the High Commission in New Delhi. They will also bring investment opportunities in Tanzania to places like Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad, Vishakapatnam, Raipur, Jaipur," said Dr. J. Shrenik Nahar, Trade Commissioner of Tanzania at the India Africa Trade Council.

"African region and India will be at the top of our priorities as per the Prime Minister's Vision, India will continue to intensify and deepen our engagement with Tanzania which will be sustained and regular. Our development partnerships will be guided by Tanzanian priorities. and we will build as much local capacity and create as many local opportunities as possible. We will make it easier and more attractive to trade with Tanzania. We will support our Industries to collaborate with Tanzania," said the President of the Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO) Dr. Asif Iqbal during the Inauguration.

"My goal is to build stronger multilateral relations and reach new heights between Indian companies and Tanzania which is a huge market and I will be focussing on the neighbouring region that comprises neighbouring countries in the region with a huge NRI population and we will explore the opportunities in a structured fashion as our company NV Beverages has a strong market in the region and we will supply our beverages in that country," said Varun Jain, the Chairman of the India Africa Trade Council.

"The emergency of the Coronavirus pandemic plunged the global economy into recession in 2020 and the pace of recovery remains uncertain. However, the India-Tanzania economic cooperation drive remains focused broadly on areas such as manufacturing, food and nutrition security, affordable healthcare and housing. Other critical areas include energy, mining, infrastructure, human resource, services, agriculture, mining, telecommunication, transportation and tourism. These remain crucial to achieving the desired economic development of our two countries," said High Commissioner of Tanzania to India His Excellency Baraka Haran Luvanda.

There was a special edition of the DIPLOMATIST on TANZANIA launched at the event and it reflected the importance of an exclusive India-Tanzania partnership.

"Tanzania and India have enjoyed traditionally close, friendly and co-operative relations. From the 1960s to the 1980s, the political relationship involved shared commitments to anti-colonialism, non-alignment as well as the desire for South-South Cooperation and close cooperation in international fora," said Ruchita Beri, Senior Associate and Centre Coordinator for Africa.

Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi paid a State Visit to Tanzania from 9-10 July 2016. He met the President of Tanzania, Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli for bilateral talks after a ceremonial welcome and interacted with Solar Mamas and the Indian community. During the visit, the following MOU/agreements were signed:

(i) MOU on Cooperation in the field of water resource management and development;

(ii) Agreement on Joint Action Plan between National Small Industries Corporation of

India and Small Industries Development Organization of Tanzania;

(iii) Visa waiver agreement for Diplomatic/Official passport holders (entered into force in

December 2016);

(iv) MOU for the Establishment of Vocational Training Centre at Zanzibar;

(v) Line of Credit of USD 92 million for rehabilitation and improvement of water supply

system in Zanzibar.

Furthermore, the Indian Delegation to Tanzania will travel in November and will focus on strengthening existing partnerships for a deeper engagement.

