Indian DeepTech founder invents world's First Super AI Console for intellectual sustainability

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Asian DeepTech Startup ENHEROES founded by Indian Geoscientist ShubhabrataSamantaray has successfully developed a novel Smart and Autonomous Responsible Super AI system prototype which it claims to be the world's First Super AI Console for Intellectual Sustainability.

The Work from Home utility kit is designed to address intellectual sustainability challenges of corporations & communities across the Digital Energy DeepTech Ecosystem. Shubhabrata is an alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Dhanbad. A virtual pre-launch event for early backers of this DeepTech utility invention is planned for the end of March 2021.

The invention aims to empower the DeepTech Ecosystem resurging from Covid19 socio-economic distress & champion Global Goals 2030. As the whole world is adversely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic the utility invention can be a key tool for boosting intellectual productivity as claimed by ENHEROES. The invention is meant to become a core feature of large scale ESG compliant impact venture projects incubated by ENHEROES.

The AI invention is designed to become the Operating System of a Super Smart Console that will control a network of Sustainable Thinking Machines leveraging on a herd of goal-oriented DRL-ENNs after getting trained in a specially built machine learning facility.

ENHEROES is deploying this invention to develop a global Shared Digital DeepTech Incubator facility focusing on the Digital Energy Sector which would be a first kind impact oriented project in the industry.

The invention has been filed for a utility patent in 2020 after passing the criteria of novelty, Inventiveness and commercial impact and claims to be the first of its kind responsible AI invention being promoted by an Asian Impact startup to address Intellectual Sustainability Challenges around Digital energy DeepTech Ecosystem.

The invention is intended to be commercialized on a global scale and utility patents are to be filled via PCT route in April 2021 targeting regional territories like the US, UK, Canada and ASEAN countries like Singapore, Japan who have sound Intellectual Property protection legal framework and strong industry support for using Technology for solving sustainability challenges.

ENHEROES finds its invention as an opportunity to capitalize on the global DeepTech revolution to create a positive impact with attractive returns for investors using this patent pending novel operating system powered by technologies such as AI-Blockchain-XR.

As per Boston Consulting Group, DeepTech Companies Attract More Private Investment Funding Than Other incremental innovation-based technology companies while addressing Sustainable Development Goals. DeepTech Startups receive median funding between 2.5 to 15 million USD as per one of its industry reports.

ENHEROES has created a blueprint for developing a seedbed of million new jobs around the Digital Energy sector upon commercialization of this impact oriented Invention to be executed by a group of benefit asset corporations operating within globally connected superclusters. It's setting up a Rapid Commercialization Vehicle to ensure a faster go to market transition.

"ENHEROES is committed to "Building a Better World Together" using Technology as a Force for Good".-Says Shubhabrata, the lead inventor of the Super AI Prototype while addressing potential investors and stakeholders of its DeepTech projects.

Early backers interested in participating in initial offers & deals linked with the commercialization of this Impact Technology Invention can show interest at the homepage of ENHEROES in a registration page created for this purpose.

ENHEROES team is organizing a virtual Press conference in March 2021 to unveil the potential application of the Responsible AI invention and inviting tech reporters from the industry to get first-hand details about the invention utility applications.

Tech Reporters who feel the story is worth covering in a Technology Review & wish to attend the Press conference can reach to enheroes official website to get more details about the news. ENHEROES team will send the Press Release Kit & slide deck for their further perusal.

Shubhabrata is going to host a series of webinars & workshops titled "How I Built World's First Super Console for Intellectual Sustainability" exclusively for impact technology enthusiasts & Sustainability activists in an upcoming Technology Conference available freely on his debut Digital Summit Platform.

He shall be sharing some hacks of indigenous research, Innovation & potential business opportunities linked with the invention around the Digital Energy DeepTech Ecosystem. The background story behind this indigenous DeepTech invention and registration link can be found For any business or media inquiry kindly reach (https://founder@enheroes.co) or fill up the contact form at (https://enheroes.co)

ENHEROES GLOBAL ENERGY a Malaysian subsidiary of ENHREOES Group established in 2018 engaged in transforming Digital Energy Sector across ASEAN Zone. It has been featured by Indian Startup Magazine Yourstory in its Impact Startup section.

