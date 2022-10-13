Indian-grown LuvIt and UNIBIC join ONDC with Bizom

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), an initiative of the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, opened its network to consumers across 16 pin codes in Bengaluru last month. FMCG firms UNIBIC and The Good Stuff (LuvIt) are among the first to adopt the ONDC network through the Bizom Seller app.

Lauded as the "The UPI of eCommerce", ONDC has taken the first step to make India's eCommerce landscape more accessible and inclusive to all consumers and sellers. Products like UNIBIC and LuvIt will now be available on every eCommerce platform on the ONDC network.

This eliminates the necessity for these FMCG companies to list their products individually on each eCommerce site, while giving them additional visibility across different Indian markets at a much lesser cost. Their customers are also in for a grander shopping experience, where they can easily buy all the products from any one ONDC buyer app of their choice.

"ONDC is leveling the playing field for all businesses by democratising eCommerce in India. We're glad to be working in tandem with technology service providers like Bizom to accelerate and improve the end-to-end ecosystem experience and make digital commerce accessible to a wider audience of buyers and sellers across India," says T Koshy, CEO of ONDC.

While the network is still in its nascent stage, it's beneficial to be among the early adopters of the ONDC initiative. For contemporary brands like UNIBIC and LuvIt, who have built a niche for themselves in the market amongst hundreds of other snacks and confectionery brands, ONDC has landed them in the greatest consumer market in India, one of unified eCommerce.

Both companies have partnered with Bizom - the retail intelligence platform, to sell online on the ONDC network and simultaneously maintain their offline distribution system. Bizom will manage the online & offline inventories, and provide unified data reports and insights.

When asked how Bizom's seller app gives a differentiated value proposition to FMCG companies, Lalit Bhise, CEO of Bizom, said, "Bizom and ONDC will enable FMCG businesses to manage their entire online and offline sales in a unified way, resulting in higher efficiency and retail intelligence. While many initiatives are in place to promote shoppers to come online, it's great to see something being done to assist the millions of Indian sellers who might not have the digital capabilities or knowledge to sell on every eCommerce platform. And not just for sellers, ONDC will also pave the way for smaller eCommerce platforms to gain more prominence."

Kamal Kumar Agarwal, Chief Operating Officer of The Good Stuff, said, "LuvIt and our other brands have seen an extremely promising start in India. With ONDC, we will intensify that growth across different parts of the country and reach a greater number of consumers." The company was the first to join the ONDC network using the Bizom Seller app, to sell its extensive range of unique confectionery products.

UNIBIC, on the other hand, already holds an established online presence across a multitude of eCommerce platforms. Through the ONDC network, the company will further expand its online presence with the aim of increasing market share. Kartikay Mehta, Sales Director of UNIBIC says, "ONDC has bloomed in India at the right time. Post-COVID, every citizen has become more accepting of the emergence of a "Digital India". UNIBIC is proud to be part of this and expand its online reach in India through ONDC."

The ONDC ecosystem is expected to transfigure how the Indian eCommerce industry works, reducing the 'n' number of shopping apps on our phones. The new era of eCommerce will be experience-driven and will be filled with enormous opportunities for FMCG companies to create brand loyalists.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)