Indian Leadership Academy welcomes participation for Global Leadership Conclave 2021

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 18 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Everyone has a purpose in life, isn't it? There are times when you question yourself about your existence and there times when you want to know the true meaning of your life. To know your answers, you don't have to reach a state of Nirvana.

All you need is wisdom - the wisdom to choose and make the right decisions at the right time. Remember the saying, what you seek is seeking you! It's the universal truth and is so apt in the current times. Thanks to companies like Indian Leadership Academy that handholds the seekers to help them achieve knowledge and wisdom.

With an expert and empathetic team of people who believe that wisdom is the reward of experience and should be shared, they choose to spread wisdom. Their mission is to create a million global leaders who can inspire billions with knowledge and wisdom.

Every year Indian Leadership Academy organizes a global leadership event that brings together leading experts from across the world on one platform to share collective wisdom, global best practices, and leadership perspectives.

This year, ILA's Global leadership conclave 2021 in partnership with Centre for International Learning and Leadership and Skill Central, UK, is centered around the East meets West philosophy and aims to give a glimpse of leadership through the prism of ancient wisdom combined with modern innovation.

A first of its kind in India, this conclave will bring together spiritual leaders, coaches, business leaders, and industry professionals from across 30 countries on one platform to talk about leadership lessons from ancient times and enable modern leaders to innovate and embrace the changing times through evolving leadership practices.

The top 200 Global outstanding leadership award - 2021 is a distinguished award given as a part of the Conclave for outstanding Community leadership, Entrepreneurship Excellence, Leadership during Covid Times, and Social influential leadership.

The nominations are open for all i.e. award does not distinguish nominations based on the country, education, social stature, gender, or the field of contribution. This award recognizes and honors individuals who have created a long-lasting impact and have contributed to making society a better place to live.

The Indian Leadership Academy envisions creating nextgen leaders globally through east meets west forums, personal mastery programs, leadership workshops, training and coaching certification programs, mindfulness and NLP Programs, seminars, corporate talks, international coaching festivals, international leadership conferences, and amazing networking opportunities.

You may visit (https://indianleadershipacademy.com) to register for the Conclave and to know more about ILA's leadership workshops, executive coaching, NLP training, design thinking, mentoring program, and other soft skill programs that shape human life.

If you or someone you know deserves to be rewarded for the good deeds, send your nomination to info@indianleadershipacademy with your name, significant achievements, and the number of lives impacted. You can participate in the event by registering at (https://indianleadershipacademy.com/global-leadership-conclave)

Awards would be presented at Global Leadership Conclave - Online event on 22'nd and 23'rd May 2021 between 2.00 PM to 8.00 PM (IST).

