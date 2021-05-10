Indio Networks debuts TIP OpenWiFi System

You would like to read
- Indio Networks introduces fully Indian manufactured WiFi access points for enabling Public WiFi hotspots under PM-WANI Program
- Relentless Hard Work is Only Mantra of Sohail - A 14 Year Old Football Star in Making
- E2E Networks joins hands with K-Tech Center of Excellence for Data Science and AI - powered by NASSCOM to pave way to an AI driven digital future
- Datacipher appointed as Palo Alto Networks Authorised Training Partner in India
- Artificial Intelligence and IoT can improve travel experience
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Indio Networks, a next-generation data networking and wireless company, will soon launch India's first commercial wireless networking solution built on the Telecom Infra Project's (TIP) OpenWiFi stack.
The new software platform is capable of running on a rich variety of indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi Access Points from any vendor validated by TIP OpenWiFi community.
Rishi Ghare, CEO of Indio Networks said, "Utilizing the TIP OpenWiFi system has provided Indio's engineering team with a shot in the arm, helping us scale and boost our Make in India product development initiatives.
TIP's disaggregated, feature-rich platform and automated testing cycles enable us as an OEM, to focus our development and testing resources on our key differentiating features, to gear up to raise global competitive benchmark. We are pleased to announce our commercial Wi-Fi platform built on TIP OpenWiFi system."
Indio Networks has been an active contributor to the TIP OpenWiFi community and is soon planning to commercially launch TIP powered Wi-Fi Cloud Controller and Management platform, integrated with Indio's family of Wi-Fi access points.
Indio's OpenWiFi solution will be fully compatible with any TIP-enabled Wi-Fi access point thus allowing customers a choice of hardware platforms that fit their specifications and budget. Indio has successfully completed lab trials and kicked off field trials using multiple types of TIP-enabled Wi-Fi APs over the last 6 months. The solution is currently deployed in Government College of Engineering, Pune and provides seamless connectivity to over 1,000 students in the campus. Further field trials are planned at India's Western Railway offices and other venues.
The OpenWiFi project, driven by a global base of operators, managed service providers, vendors and industry organizations, makes it easy for vendors to optimize or reduce their R & D spend, specialize in their innovation and offer a new breed of interoperable enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solutions across cloud services and cutting-edge hardware access points.
This in turn offers service providers, a greater choice of competitive suppliers from across the globe, to choose from. Together, this new ecosystem driven initiative from TIP will contribute to reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO) of next generation Wi-Fi networks.
"Democratization of Wi-Fi encourages collaboration and innovation by the various players of the Wi-Fi world. With the software and hardware disaggregation, we see great opportunity to expand the market for Wi-Fi solutions and bring focus on innovation and delivering new value. With the adoption of TIP OpenWiFi, we would be offering our advanced Wi-Fi management and monetization capabilities to a global market," says Sohail Ahmad, CTO of Indio Networks.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor