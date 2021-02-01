Indo-Baltic Trade Council held with eye on ease of doing business

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI/SRV Media): The Indo-Baltic Trade Council (IBTC) was inaugurated by Dr Asif Iqbal, the president of Indian Economic Trade Organization, at an event held at the ITC Maurya Hotel here.

All committee officials were presented their credentials by the Chairman and former Minister of Defense and Agriculture, Dr S Krishnakumar IAS.

The chief guest for the event was Dr Raul Kallo, CEO and Founder of Viveo Health, Estonia. Also present at the event, the guests of honour included RL Kannan, Mohit Srivastava, and Ambassador Anil Tringunayat.

IBTC was set up with the vision of further discussing the potentials in trade and strengthen the economic aspects with the three Baltic nations of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The Baltic countries are not only rapidly growing economies but also technologically advanced. Based on their strengths in economic, scientific, technological and digital governance domains, the Baltic nations are working towards creating their own distinct identity, beyond the European Union (EU) and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

"We visited the 3 nations of the Baltic region last year and met so many business houses who expressed interest in collaborating with India. India being such a large country needs to have penetration with the smaller nations of the Baltic region and this is a sincere effort to strengthen the Prime Minister's vision of a stronger India that will become the global leader in the coming decade, we will strive to build this dream of every Indian to be Atmanirbhar" said Dr Asif Iqbal, President of the Indian Economic Trade Organization who formulated the Indo Baltic Trade Council.

Vice President of India, Shri Venkaiah Naidu's visit to the Baltic nations in 2019 prompted the formation of the Indo-Baltic Trade Council. The visit laid the groundwork for enhanced cooperation between India and the Baltic region by providing opportunities to examine future areas for cooperation. While the Baltic countries look towards India as an unsaturated market, India does so for advanced technologies and e-governance.

The visit of Vice President Naidu has provided momentum to take bilateral relations forward beyond the EU.

"This has been of high value, the efforts and work that has been put towards investment and for the plans ahead by the forum. Each country holds huge potential irrespective of their size and India's efforts towards strengthening this relationship after the high-level visits such as that of our Vice President in 2019. Both regions have a lot much to offer, especially IT, agriculture and initiatives like this will help in the enhancement of trade among nations," said Dr S Krishna Kumar, Chairman Indo Baltic Trade Council.

Ambassador Anil Tringunayat spoke about creating a collegial of India and the Baltic countries post COVID-19 and expressed his views on how the government is focussing on establishing trade relationships. Furthermore, he claimed that the biggest asset for both regions is the student community and how resourceful they are with their knowledge of various cultures, regions, languages and the economy of the country.

The committee members announced Ajit Pillai as the Vice Chairman of the Board, Sanjeev Rao as the Director of Corporate Relations, Wali Kashvi as the Director of Films and Entertainment, Gurmeet Singh Sodhi as the Director of Tourism and Travel, Ameen Rahaman as the Chairman of the Committee of Natural Resources, Abu Suhail from the capital Riga, and Payal Mannan Rajpal as the Director of IT and Innovation. To know more, ( http://indiabaltic.in )

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)