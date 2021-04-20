Indusface AppTrana ranks #1 in overall ratings of 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of Customer' for Web Application Firewalls

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): Indusface, a leading application security SaaS company that continually detects security risks, provides real time protection and improves performance of applications, today announced that its product 'AppTrana' has been ranked #1 in overall ratings in the March 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer' for Web Application Firewalls (WAF).
Indusface AppTrana had the highest overall rating of 4.9/5, only vendor with 100 per cent of its customers ready to recommend AppTrana, recognised as "Customers Choice" in APAC region and highest rating of 4.9/5 in customer support and service.
"With businesses embracing digitization for their very survival, we had put a bigger thrust to enable our customers go digital fearlessly by making it extremely easy and fast to secure their web, API and mobile applications," said Ashish Tandon, Founder & CEO of Indusface. "Independent endorsement by our global customers on the Gartner platform is by far the best validation we could get of our platform."
Gartner defines Web Application Firewalls (WAF) as solutions designed to protect web applications and APIs from a variety of attacks, including automated (bots), injection and application layer denial of service (DoS). "Indusface AppTrana" award-winning platform is the industry's only fully managed SaaS solution that continually detects security risks in applications and provides real-time protection.
Gartner Peer Insights reviews that contributed to the company's recognition include these highlights:
Disruptive Cost-Value proposition compared to other
alternatives available in the market- CISO in the Finance Industry. (https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/web-application-firewalls/vendor/indusface/product/apptrana/review/view/3527440) Read Full Review)
Value for money service and managed Cloud WAF product -- DevOps And Cloud Head in the Finance Industry (https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/web-application-firewalls/vendor/indusface/product/apptrana/review/view/3526612) Read Full Review)
Compelling value with Zero False positive. Fully Managed Cloud WAF -- IT Manager in the Finance Industry (https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/web-application-firewalls/vendor/indusface/product/apptrana/review/view/3523364) Read Full Review
Ensures round-the-clock security with 360° view of my application security- Head - Managed Security Services, in the Services Industry (https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/web-application-firewalls/vendor/indusface/product/apptrana/review/view/3511268) Read Full Review
Very Cost- effective Enterprise WAF with fully managed service included in the offering -CISO in the Finance Industry (https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/web-application-firewalls/vendor/indusface/product/apptrana/review/view/3489634) Read Full Review
"Excellent Product that we want to use multi-year" -Chief Information Officer in the Healthcare Industry (https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/web-application-firewalls/vendor/indusface/product/apptrana/review/view/3493456) Read Full Review)
