Infopercept announces Invinsense to strengthen cyber security

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As businesses move on from the impact of Covid-19 pandemic to normal, they are faced with the new, insuperable challenge of unknown cyber attacks hampering their operations.

When operations get hampered, companies lose out on production time and resources, customer service points get affected, there is supply chain disruption, which together results in loss of reputation apart from revenue. As companies move forward, cybersecurity strategy is now becoming a vital part of corporate governance.

The Globally Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) Infopercept Consulting has announced 'Invinsense', a next-generation integrated cybersecurity platform that combines the offensive and defensive strategies offering cybersecurity strategy and services along with solutions.

Infopercept has consolidated various open-source cybersecurity technologies and has partnered with the likes of Wazuh, Elasticsearch, ElastAlert, Shuffle, The Hive, Cortex, MISP, Dejavu, and Infection Monkey, for developing Invinsense, which combines various cybersecurity solutions.

'Invinsense' comes at a time when cybersecurity threats are getting more potent than ever, as workplaces get distributed due to remote working, and legacy IT issues. Moreover, due to the widening skills gap, it is estimated, that there will be 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity jobs worldwide this year. In such a scenario, companies both small and large, are rightly turning to MSSPs to secure their increasingly complex and dynamic digital systems.

"Cybercriminals have converted the digital world into warfare, and this is one war where, unfortunately, they are lightyears ahead of those responsible for cybersecurity. We believe the current approach to cybersecurity lacks the attacker's sense. With 'Invinsense', we are providing a comprehensive integrated platform that combines cybersecurity solutions, services and strategy by actionable intelligence from understanding an attacker's sense to provide invincible protection against cybercriminals," informed Jaydeep Ruparelia, Director, Co-founder & CEO, Infopercept Consulting.

'Invinsense' integrates key areas that share the threat intelligence with each other, and act as a unit instead of non-related silos. Some of the areas integrated within the platform include:

SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) - This is where log retention and analysis, correlation, alerts etc. are managed.

SOAR (Security Orchestration, Automation and Response) - This is the heart of the platform where the intelligence to take the corrective actions, automation of run books, alert generation, the trigger for incident management, etc. take place.

EDR (Endpoint Detection and Response) - This monitors the endpoints on a real-time basis to detect any response to any incidents, and is a vital link of the overall process.

Incident Management- The trigger to the incident management process where incidents are detected, analyzed and responded comes from the SOAR engine. The actions in terms of response follow the run book and are logged and tracked with the ticketing tool. It also involves the security team.

Threat Intelligence - This is what really helps the SOAR to make informed decisions in case of an incident. Threat intelligence feeds from various sources are analyzed and contextualized by the automation engine to arrive at the incident response.

Deception Technologies- These are real offensive techniques used to lure the attackers to commit mistakes and detect them as they enter the network.

Breach & Attack Simulation - The approach is to simulate various breach scenarios on an ongoing basis, thereby evaluating the control gaps within the environment and remediating those real-time.

Talking about the launch of 'Invinsense', Preethkaran J, Director of New Initiatives and Strategy at Infopercept, said, "Normally cybersecurity solutions are designed to counter techniques of cyberattackers. This is not a foolproof solution as attackers can adapt to the situation and change their techniques accordingly. However, the tactics they will follow to launch any kind of attack will remain the same. Invinsense is designed to stop the attack chain that is based on the tactics of an attacker."

As the saying goes "Tactics win battles, strategies win wars", Infopercept has developed senses and strategies such as ODS (Offensive Defensive Strategy against all odds), OODA (Observe Orient Decide adapt), RBAS (Red team+ Breach Attack Simulation) and GSOS.

